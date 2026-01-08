CJ Stroud Among Sneaky DFS Quarterback Values on Wild Card Weekend

We have five straight days of playoff football in store, from the CFB Playoff to three days of Wild Card Weekend. It is going to be flat out, awesome. Today, we take aim to the DFS Full-Card Slate of Games. Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford may fly high in these contests, but it may be a more sound strategy to favor some lesser Quarterbacks. There is value to be had and I will suggest that you use one of these three options at-cost.

Jordan Love, GB — $7,200 (FanDuel) | $5,300 (DraftKings)

Jordan Love made it look easy in his 41-point playoff debut 🤧 pic.twitter.com/KDvxleREyI — NFL (@NFL) January 7, 2026

Many matchups that present themselves this weekend are unfavorable. In fact, only two defenses rank outside of the Top-20 in Defense versus Quarterbacks. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers (28th), and the Chicago Bears (27th). For this reason, I do love, Love.

If you refer to our Early Slate DFS Preview, you will see that Love is one of our must-consider options. This game is going to be a shootout, most likely, with an Over/Under of (46.5) Points. In this game, I project Love to have about (1.2) Passing Touchdowns and we have (300) Yard upside. Love averages about 2.3x of this salary (FanDuel). In his one full game against the Bears this year, Love had 234 Yards and 3 Touchdowns.

CJ Stroud, HOU — $7,100 (FanDuel) | $5,200 (DraftKings)

The other bad coverage is that of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite playing better defense of late, their coverage has not improved at all, ranking 28th in the NFL. Stroud has drawn poorly this year fron Strength of Defense Faced. He has only twice played a unit ranked 24th or worse. In those games, he averages 252 Yards with 7 Touchdowns and 1 Interception.

The Texans are hot. Stroud only has (3) Interceptions in his last seven games. We can trust efficient football to be played.

Bryce Young, CAR — $6,900 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

We hate Young, but in the format of Full-Playoff Fantasy Football. I fully expect the Panthers to lose to the Rams this weekend, but Young actually may have a nice day.

The Rams are just 15th versus Wide Receivers. Being (10.0) Point Favorites, this will bode well for the volume of Young. The Panthers, logically, will have to pass the football above-average in this game. If they are not chasing, they will have been efficient. Either way, Young projects solid output in this game.

