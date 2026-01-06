Best DFS Saturday Lineup for Wild Card Weekend: Don't Sleep on Jordan Love's Packers
We have some fun ahead of us this coming Saturday. The Rams will kickoff the Playoffs as they head to Charlotte to face the NFC South Winning Carolina Panthers. In primetime, the Packers head to Chicago to face their division rival Bears team. Both games add intrigue and that makes for a DFS Slate to have some fun with. Today, we will preview the best picks to play towards victory.
Best Quarterback Picks
Matthew Stafford is our QB2 in Wild Card Weekend. He faces a Panthers 2nd Ranked Unit versus Quarterbacks. However, Stafford is priced favorably, averaging about 2.5x of this pricetag. I would consider playing him given the array of talent that the Rams will mismatch the Panthers with. He is an MVP Favorite for a reason.
Bryce Young is unplayable. He is the worst option of the four. The Rams are just 15th versus Quarterbacks, but the Panthers lack enough X factor weapons to make me interested. They are (10) Point underdogs.
Caleb Williams faces the Packers 11th Ranked Unit. He does average under (18.5) FanDuel Points per Game against the Packers. Jeff Hafley seems to have Williams limited in schematics. Nonetheless, Williams ability shows high upside in hand.
Jordan Love averages 2.2x of this salary. The Bears are also 27th versus Quarterbacks. The Packers surely have the highest ceiling matchup of all. Love is very useable but, remember, he does not run the ball. He will need at least (2) Touchdowns.
- Matthew Stafford
- Caleb Williams
- Jordan Love
Best Running Back Picks
Kyren Williams is the highest salaried Running Back this week. This is with the softest matchup where the Panthers are 24th versus Running Backs. The Rams are also likely to gain a run script, although less likely in the Playoffs as the Rams will wish to pile on to secure victory. Blake Corum will threaten, and I may prefer to start him at a cheaper price.
Josh Jacobs should be quite healthy for this game. The Bears are 15th versus Running Backs. He will be playing to high-volume, and Jacobs may be the highest probability Touchdown Scorer of the Saturday Slate.
Rico Dowdle has struggled mightily of recent. It makes me wonder if they pivot more to Chuba Hubbard. Nonetheless, this is a risky play against a Rams team that are heavy favorites. Dowdle has no more than (59) Yards in a Game since November 2nd.
D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai will have near-even projections. We value them similarly. They will each have about a 30% chance to score. The Packers offer a 14th Ranked Defense versus Running Backs. Niether Swift or Monangai have scored a Touchdown or exceeded (63) Yards in either game versus Green Bay.
Best Running Back Picks
- Kyren Williams
- Blake Corum
- Josh Jacobs
Best Wide Receiver Picks
Puka Nacua is the WR2 of the week, and deservingly so. He will not win OPOY, but he will be close. A man of his ability trumps any matchup. The Panthers are 11th versus Wide Receivers. We would hope that he can score, and he definitely can, but is limited by the return of Davante Adams. The price may yet be steep on Nacua here.
Davante Adams is back and he trends highly and is 20% cheaper than Nacua. I would prefer him at-cost given his high Touchown Rate.
Tetairoa McMillan favors in volume this week. As the Panthers may fall behind, they will pass more. McMillan has about a 27% target Share. The Rams' weakness is their secondary which ranks 23rd versus Wide Receivers.
Christian Watson faces the Bears 31st Ranked Coverage. He is also 4th in Average Yards per Reception in the NFL. We have our boom candidate here, and the reward outweighs any risk.
Rome Odunze may not play and, if he does, it will be limited. We look to Luther Burden III as the WR1. The Packers are 19th versus Wide Receivers. Burden will play 40% in the slot, which bodes poorly for his time against Javon Bullard. That being said, 60% is versus Nixon and Valentine and Burden should take advantage versus their mediocre coverage.
DJ Moore is the WR2, but more touchdown reliant. He does not have more than (5) Receptions in any game this year. I would fade Moore.
Romeo Doubs is the Red Zone Go-To for Jordan Love. He has a 23% Red Zone Target Share with (5) Touchdowns. Doubs has been a story of two games against the Bears. He went 5-for-84 and a Touchdowns in one game, and a goose egg in the other.
All other Wide Receivers will be listed in the sleeper section below.
Best Wide Receiver Picks
- Davante Adams
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Christian Watson
- Luther Burden III
- Romeo Doubs
Best Tight End Picks
Colston Loveland has (7) Receptions of (59) Yards across two games against Green Bay. He is a touchdown reliant, which will come at a probability of 20%, or so.
All Rams Tight Ends are interesting, but testy. They roll out (4) Tight Ends where any of them can surge to excellence. I wold rather fade them, especially when a run scrip could takeover.
Tommy Tremble is the TE1 on Carolina and he is a sleeper for us this week. Tremble went 3-for-38 and (1) Touchdowns agains the Buccaneers last week. At a cheap price, he can fill the gap for a few points with decent touchdown upside in garbage time.
Luke Musgrave has not become a 2nd Tucker Kraft. He falls deep among reads in this offense and is a must-sit.
Best Tight End Picks
- Colston Loveland
- Tommy Tremble
Best Sleeper Picks
Jalen Coker
He has just one game of <4 Targets since November 2nd. However, Coker has one game of >6 Targets. Nonetheless, Coker has (3) Touchdowns and matches up well against the Rams 23rd Ranked Defense. If the Panthers pull this upset, Coker will play a part.
Jayden Reed
Reed would meet 1x of this salary in every game that he has played in his return from injury. We tend to forget that Reed could be the WR1 on this team at his best, so upside may be worth the gamble. In his time back, Reed only has (1) incompletion.
Defense/Special Teams
There is really only one defense to use in this four-team slate. The Los Angeles Rams rate 7th in Sacks per Game and 5th in Takeaways. The Panthers are 12th in Sacks Allowed and 21st in Giveaways. This is not a drastic mismatch, but enough to use.
