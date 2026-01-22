Conference Championship NFL DFS Debate: Kyren Williams vs. Kenneth Walker III

We have reached the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs, and the final focus of fantasy owners at this point is DFS tournaments. With just four teams playing this weekend, options have become limited. This is going to be a tough weekend to get the running backs right, especially when it comes to the top two in the same game. Many fantasy owners will have to decide whether they prefer to start Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams or Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III. Which one is the better fantasy option?

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Case For Kyren Williams

Williams is the more established and consistent fantasy running back. We have seen him handle a full workload and serve as an RB1 for years now. On DraftKings, he has averaged the higher fantasy points per game with 16.4 compared to Walker's 13.1. He is also in the better offense. A Sean McVay run offense led by the potential NFL MVP at quarterback, with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams drawing the attention of the defense, is as good a situation that any running back could ask for.

The Case Against Kyren Williams

His matchup is more difficult, and he is more expensive. DraftKings has the Seahawks as the fourth-toughest matchup for running backs, and Williams is the most expensive running back on the slate at $6,500. Blake Corum also continues to become a bigger issue for fantasy owners. Over the Rams' past five games, he has averaged 10 carries and one target per game. Usually, when being compared to a running back like Walker, who has to deal with another back like Zach Charbonnet, that wouldn't be in the case against Williams, but everything changed last week when Charbonnet got injured.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Case For Kenneth Walker III

With Charbonnet now ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury, it's wheels up for Walker. Not only will the volume and yardage totals get the boost, but he now becomes the top goal-line option as well. In a game that Charbonnet left early last week, Walker carried the ball 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and caught three passes for 29 yards. We expect the same volume and opportunities this week.

He also has by far the best matchup of any running back this week against the Rams, who DraftKings has ranked as the 12th-toughest opponents against running backs. Walker is also slightly cheaper at $6,200 on DraftKings. In two games against the Rams this season, Walker scored a touchdown in both games and totaled 275 yards from scrimmage. In those same games, Williams totaled just 181 yards and one touchdown. The situation is a clear advantage for Walker.

The Case Against Kenneth Walker III

The biggest concern with Walker is the potential of this game going sideways for the Seahawks and limiting his rushing opportunities. If Sam Darnold melts down and the Rams start to pull away, the game script could heavily favor Williams. It is far less likely that the Seahawks build a big lead on the Rams, because the Rams are far less likely to make egregious mistakes.

Kyren Williams vs. Kenneth Walker III NFL DFS Verdict

Walker is the easy play here. He is cheaper, has the better matchup, and with Charbonnet sidelined, this is a slam dunk.

