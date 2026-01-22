Perfect DFS Showdown Lineup for Rams-Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III to Get Fed a Buffet

The NFC Championship will be kicking off this Sunday evening between two division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. It will make for a star-studded game of highly-explosive weapons, including Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We also have it where the best offense in the NFL takes on the best defense. Within the matchup, we do find some awesome plays to leverage on both FanDuel and/or DraftKings DFS. Let's dive in.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford vs Sam Darnold

Matthew Stafford is the MVP favorite, and with reason to it. He is averaging over (20) Fantasy Points per Game. On FanDuel, he is averaging 1.9x of this salary. Across two games against the Seahawks, Stafford has (5) touchdowns and (0) interceptions. With the weapons at his disposal, he is a reliable play.

Sam Darnold comes in with a still banged-up oblique. The Seahawks are a run-heavy team, and that will be seen. Darnold averages just 1.4 of this salary and he has (6) interceptions against the Rams this season. He is a no-play.

Start Matthew Stafford, and only Stafford.

Best Running Back Picks

Kyren Williams is back to a clear workload as the RB1. He will work to about 2/3rd's of this rushing offense. Williams is averaging nearly (3) red zone touches per game, and he will be very likely to score. Despite the Seahawks ranking 2nd versus running backs, Williams is averaging (80.5) Yards per Game over their two matchups.

Blake Corum has fallen down to a 30%, or so, workload. That makes him a risky play to me. He will expect for just over (1) red zone touch in this game. That makes him about 20-25% likely to score. It can happen, but I rather keep my chips on Williams.

Kenneth Walker III now holds a massive role with Zach Charbonnet on the IR. George Holani was just activated, but he will be no threat. He is a handcuff with occasional snaps. Walker will literally have 80-90% of this rushing offense. He will play like a prime Derrick Henry workhorse role. That must be played, no questions asked.

Best Running Back Picks:

Kyren Williams

Kenneth Walker III

Best Wide Receiver Picks

Rams Puka Nacua in two games vs the Seahawks this season:



26 Targets 🎯

19 Receptions 🏈

300 Receiving Yards 🏈 pic.twitter.com/XTyB21DKvE — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 21, 2026

Puka Nacua is the best wide receiver in the NFL. There is no question about it. He averages over (20) Fantasy Points per Game, and he is without any touchdown reliability for a good outing. In their most recent matchup, Nacua went for (225) yards and (2) touchdowns. The Seahawks and 4th versus wide receivers, and that matters none.

Davante Adams is a bit more touchdown-reliant. However, he does have (14) of them. Adams did only field one game against the Seahawks this year, catching just one pass on (8) targets. In fact, it was (1) reception for (1) yard and (1) touchdown.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the highest target share in the NFL (36%). This has put Smith-Njigba at about (101) Yards per Game and (11) touchdowns. He averages (1) Red Zone Target per Game, but with ability to score from without. The Rams are 23rd versus wide receivers, and Smith-Njigba does average (100.5) yards against them.

Cooper Kupp sits well behind Smith-Njigba as the WR2. His target share is 16%. Kupp only has (2) touchdowns on the year and, in a run-first offense, he lacks a ton of value.

Rashid Shaheed has also lacked a ton of productivity. They value him as a kick returner, but Shaheed has no more than two targets in a game since December 14th. As they lose Charbonnet, they could look to use his dynamic ability more, but it is still risky to trust in DFS.

Best Wide Receiver Picks:

Puka Nacua

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Best Tight End Picks

Colby Parkinson is the top of multiple Rams tight ends that find some value. He is averaging (5.8) Targets per Game over his last six games. In that time, Parkinson has (5) touchdowns. His red zone target share is 20% on the year, and higher of recent. The Seahawks are 22nd versus tight ends.

Terrence Ferguson is more of a pass-blocker with receiving upside. Nonetheless, he appears to be the TE2 considering recent snap rates. He will play 25-40% of snaps, and that can net 2+ receptions. Nonetheless, he is riskier than Parkinson at a price that I would prefer be cheaper.

Both Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee are one-play reliant, that one play being a touchdown. They both played to <15% of snaps last week, upon the return of Ferguson.

AJ Barner only averages 1.2x of this salary, being touchdown reliant. Barner has a 14% target share and (6) touchdowns on the year. He is even a tush-push candidate at times. Nonetheless, his touchdown probability will be about 15-20%, and that is risky. If he does not score, he may be a scoring flop. The Rams are 16th versus tight ends.

Colby Parkinson is the only trustworthy tight end play.

Best Sleeper Picks

This slate is top-heavy, and we do not promote any great sleepers this week.

Defense/Special Teams

The Rams are 11th in Sacks and 5th in Takeaways per Game. The Seahawks 6th in Sacks Allowed, but 31st in Giveaways. It seems to offer some takeaways opportunity, which could pay. The Rams have reached 1.5 of salary in both matchups, despite allowing (32) points in their last meeting.

The Seahawks are 9th in Sacks and 6th in Takeaways per Game. The Rams are 3rd in bothSacks and Giveaways Allowed. Their offense crippled the Seahawks to score no more than (2) fantasy points in either meeting.

Play the Rams defense, if any.

Kicker: Harrison Mevis vs Jason Myers

In rare fashion, we have pristine weather coming to Seattle on Sunday. We have clear skies and basically no wind at all.

Harrison Mevis has a small sample size, but that of low-volume. He has nine games played with only (13) attempts, and (1) miss. The low-volume of this Rams kicking offense does shy me away, being far below to (2.0) Attempts per Game average.

Jason Myers is the K2 in all of football. He is not very accurate, being 41-for-48 on the year. However, that volume of (2.8) Attempts per Game is awesome. Given the weather, I have full trust in Myers to deliver.

Start Jason Myers for high-output.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: