Cooper Kupp Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections vs. Patriots

Cooper Kupp’s luster left the building in the back half of 2022 due to a season-ending injury. Over a stretch of 25 games, between 2021 and 2022, he was the best wide receiver in football (217 catches for 2,830 combined yards with 23 touchdowns on 284 targets). His value after age 30 had taken a sharp decline, highlighted by his fade over his final five games with the Rams (10/143 with no touchdowns on 17 targets) in 2024.

Cooper Kupp 2025 Season In Review

In his first season with the Seahawks, Kupp missed one game midseason. He caught 67.1% (47 catches) of his 70 targets for 593 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, while adding nine catches for 96 yards and one touchdown in the postseason on 11 targets.

Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

Kupp has two catches or fewer in nine of his 18 starts. He scored over 10.00 fantasy points (PPR) in only seven games (7/90, 6/59, 2/40/1, 2/35/1, 5/46, 5/60, and 4/36/1). The Seahawks gave him more than seven targets twice (9 and 9) and four targets or fewer in 11 of his matchups. Seattle had him on the field for 72.4% of their snaps this season.

Cooper Kupp’s SB LVI Performance:



- 2 TDs

- 92 receiving yards

- MVP



Now he'll go for his second ring 😎 pic.twitter.com/uHNu2UXO7d — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2026

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl LX Player Prop Lines

Here are the prop lines for Kupp in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

3.5 receptions (-172u)

32.5 rushing yards (-114o)

60+ receiving yards (+353)

Anytime touchdown (+250)

First touchdown (+1,300)

2+ touchdowns (+2,200)

Cooper Kupp vs. New England Patriots Defense

The New England Patriots’ defense ranked 10th against wide receivers in PPR formats (455.20 fantasy points). They allowed 161 catches for 1,982 yards and 16 touchdowns on 255 targets.

Kupp had four catches or more in 33% of his games.

He gained over 32 yards in 50% of his starts.

His scoring rate came in at 16.7%.

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl LX Stat Projections

I have Kupp projected to catch three passes for 37 yards in the Super Bowl with a 25% chance of scoring. In Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s outlook for the Super Bowl, I listed the top wide receiver in each game against the New England Patriots.

