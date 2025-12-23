Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 17: RJ Harvey vs Javonte Williams
As fantasy football enters its crucial final stretch, Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey and Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams headline the top running back start/sit decisions for Week 17.
With championship stakes on the line, this week’s RB matchups could make or break fantasy title hopes, putting extra emphasis on every snap and carry.
Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey
RJ Harvey, RB 20, is averaging 12.2 fantasy points per game. Despite his lower overall ranking and average, Harvey got off to a slow start this season while serving as the RB2 behind J.K. Dobbins. He has now fully taken over the RB1 role and has been on a hot streak recently.
Harvey has 3 games of at least 21 fantasy points in his last 4, totaling 56 carries for 225 yards (4.0 YPC) with 5 rushing touchdowns, along with 13 receptions for 123 yards. This week, the Broncos face a depleted Kansas City Chiefs team, who rank 6th against opposing RBs in fantasy. However, with the Chiefs out of playoff contention and the Broncos fighting for the #1 seed, this tough matchup is unlikely to significantly impact Harvey.
Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams, RB 11 and averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game, saw a dip in Week 16. He scored just 6.3 points on 9 carries for 34 yards and 2 receptions for 9 yards, missing part of the first half with a shoulder injury before returning later in the game.
Williams was a limited participant in Monday’s practice but is on track to play. In Week 17, he faces the Washington Commanders, whose defense ranks 27th against RBs in fantasy. It’s a favorable matchup, though his health is worth monitoring, especially with the Cowboys out of playoff contention, which could lead to a reduced workload.
Fantasy Football Verdict: RJ Harvey vs Javonte Williams in Week 17
We’re rolling with RJ Harvey over Javonte Williams in Week 17. Given Harvey’s recent hot streak and the high-stakes game the Broncos are in, he should be able to elevate his performance and help lead the team to victory.
Williams’ injury concerns and the Cowboys being eliminated from playoff contention make him a risky start. Start RJ Harvey with confidence and bench Javonte Williams this week.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News
Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.