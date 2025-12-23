Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 17: RJ Harvey vs Javonte Williams

As fantasy football enters its crucial final stretch, Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey and Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams headline the top running back start/sit decisions for Week 17.

With championship stakes on the line, this week’s RB matchups could make or break fantasy title hopes, putting extra emphasis on every snap and carry.

Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) carries the ball as Las Vegas Raiders safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. (32) defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

RJ Harvey, RB 20, is averaging 12.2 fantasy points per game. Despite his lower overall ranking and average, Harvey got off to a slow start this season while serving as the RB2 behind J.K. Dobbins. He has now fully taken over the RB1 role and has been on a hot streak recently.

Harvey has 3 games of at least 21 fantasy points in his last 4, totaling 56 carries for 225 yards (4.0 YPC) with 5 rushing touchdowns, along with 13 receptions for 123 yards. This week, the Broncos face a depleted Kansas City Chiefs team, who rank 6th against opposing RBs in fantasy. However, with the Chiefs out of playoff contention and the Broncos fighting for the #1 seed, this tough matchup is unlikely to significantly impact Harvey.

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) and linebacker Eric Wilson (55) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams, RB 11 and averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game, saw a dip in Week 16. He scored just 6.3 points on 9 carries for 34 yards and 2 receptions for 9 yards, missing part of the first half with a shoulder injury before returning later in the game.

Williams was a limited participant in Monday’s practice but is on track to play. In Week 17, he faces the Washington Commanders, whose defense ranks 27th against RBs in fantasy. It’s a favorable matchup, though his health is worth monitoring, especially with the Cowboys out of playoff contention, which could lead to a reduced workload.

Fantasy Football Verdict: RJ Harvey vs Javonte Williams in Week 17

We’re rolling with RJ Harvey over Javonte Williams in Week 17. Given Harvey’s recent hot streak and the high-stakes game the Broncos are in, he should be able to elevate his performance and help lead the team to victory.

Williams’ injury concerns and the Cowboys being eliminated from playoff contention make him a risky start. Start RJ Harvey with confidence and bench Javonte Williams this week.

