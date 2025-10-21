Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson's Stock Watch Following CeeDee Lamb's Week 7 Return
The Dallas Cowboys managed to bounce back in a divisional matchup versus the Washington Commanders in Week 7, thanks to an electric performance from the passing game. Star tight end Jake Ferguson mustered a two-touchdown effort, notching heroic fantasy output.
Star quarterback Dak Prescott completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 264 yards and three touchdowns through the air. In his return following a three-game absence, star receiver CeeDee Lamb led Dallas’ group of pass-catchers with 110 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
In a crowded offense, fantasy owners feared potential regression from Ferguson with Lamb returning. The tight end has managed one of the top fantasy performances of any player in his position group so far this season.
Through seven games, Ferguson is averaging 17.2 points per game, leading all tight ends in fantasy in both PPR and non-PPR leagues. With Lamb firmly re-asserted in the Cowboys’ passing game, Ferguson’s fantasy stock could take a slight hit with another mouth to feed.
Entering Week 8, Dallas will gear up for a showdown versus the Denver Broncos, presenting Dallas’ offense with one of its toughest tests of the season. Here’s an update on Ferguson’s fantasy stock following Lamb’s Week 7 return.
Jake Ferguson’s Fantasy Stock Takes Minor Hit Following CeeDee Lamb Return
With Lamb back in the Cowboys’ lineup, Ferguson’s target share and receiving output are likely to dip from past weeks. While a matchup versus Washington presented a relatively favorable matchup for the passing attack, it’s difficult to rely on his touchdown production on a weekly basis.
Ferguson’s volume in the red zone presents reason for optimism, especially in an efficient Cowboys offense, but his current streak of six top-10 finishes among tight ends in fantasy is in jeopardy entering Week 8.
The Broncos are coming into Sunday’s matchup with the No. 6-ranked pass defense and the fourth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL. Denver’s defense ranks eighth against tight ends in fantasy, presenting a tough individual matchup for Ferguson.
Beyond Week 8, he’s likely to remain among the top-five tight ends in fantasy for the remainder of the season, given his consistent volume in the Cowboys’ passing game. Though the Broncos could pose a difficult test, the Cowboys boast one of the top offenses in the NFL, with one of the league’s top tight ends.