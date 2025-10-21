Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Oronde Gadsden II, Mason Taylor Rise
The tight end position has been decimated by injuries and inconsistent play, making it even more volatile than in years past. We’ve seen some surprising players rise to the top of the fantasy point total list at the position. Nobody expected Jake Ferguson to be the top tight end in the NFL this year, and even after CeeDee Lamb’s return, the veteran continued his four-game touchdown streak (six scores over that span).
Meanwhile, the consensus top tight end entering draft season, Brock Bowers, has missed the last few weeks of action and won’t suit up until Week 9 with the Raiders on bye. But the consensus TE2 this draft season, Trey McBride, exploded for a season-high 29.4 fantasy points after catching 10 of 13 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns. McBride has now scored three touchdowns in two games with Jacoby Brissett under center. Perhaps Brissett is an upgrade over Kyler Murray for the talented tight end who has enjoyed his best two-game stretch of the season with the backup under center.
Week 7 also saw the return of George Kittle, who had been placed on Injured Reserve after the first week of the season. Fantasy managers who fired him up were severely disappointed as he failed to deliver a single point. Nobody likes to see a bagel on the scoresheet but better days are ahead for one of the best all-around tight ends in the NFL.
In Week 8, fantasy football managers will also need to navigate the bye week blues with six teams idle – the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks. McBride, Bowers, and Sam LaPorta owners may need to dig deep on the waiver wire, though there are still some available options who could have big outings. But before we get to this week’s rankings, let’s take a look at the tight end leaderboard after seven weeks of action.
The Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Let’s take a look at the top 10 tight ends after the first seven games of the season.
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
- Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
- Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
- Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
- Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
With Week 8 kicking off Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings, let’s take a look at the best and worst tight ends of the week.
Tyler Warren Leads The Way In Week 8
Warren continues to exceed expectations in his rookie season, checking in as the TE3 through seven weeks. He’s accumulated double-digit fantasy points in six of seven contests and has delivered 33 receptions for 439 yards and four trips to the end zone (three receiving and one rushing). Warren is averaging a rock-solid 14.5 fantasy points per game and has a four-game scoring streak heading into Week 8.
The 5-1 Indianapolis Colts take on the struggling Titans and although Tennessee has held opposing tight ends in check, that’s been in large part due to game flow. With Daniel Jones performing at an MVP caliber, the only thing that could prevent Warren from delivering another solid fantasy output is a blowout that results in Indy running the ball the entire second half. Even then, there’s a great chance that the rookie plays a pivotal role in helping the Colts establish an early-lead. With Trey McBride and Brock Bowers both on bye, Warren has the most upside at the tight end position in Week 8.
Oronde Gadsden II Enters The Top 10
Oronde Gadsden II might just be the waiver wire gem of the week for anyone not desperate for a running back. The rookie has been on fire, hauling in seven catches in back-to-back games while averaging a sizzling 116 receiving yards over that stretch. He found the end zone for the first time in Week 7 and now looks every bit the part of a rest-of-season TE1.
While the Minnesota Vikings pose a tougher challenge, Gadsden should stay heavily involved with the Chargers’ ground game sputtering in Omarion Hampton’s absence. Coming off a 29.4-point fantasy explosion, he’s unlikely to match that ceiling again — but he’s firmly cemented himself as a must-start tight end moving forward.
Mason Taylor Breakout Incoming
The Jets are the worst team in the NFL and the only team that has yet to produce a victory. With Garrett Wilson sidelined for a few more weeks, the rookie tight end out of LSU should see more opportunities, whether Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor is under center. This past Sunday, Taylor caught three of five targets for 31 scoreless yards. It was a small step in the right direction after a one-catch, two-yard performance in a Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos.
We’ve seen Taylor very involved in this offense, as evidenced by his 14 receptions on 19 targets for 132 yards over a two-week period in Week 4 and Week 5. Since then, his production has tailed off. But with Wilson still sidelined and a favorable matchup against a Cincinnati Bengals secondary that is allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, Taylor is poised for a breakout in Week 8. Don’t be surprised if he catches at least five balls for 60+ yards and scores the first touchdown of his career.
Let’s take a look at how the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 8 rankings.