Dak Prescott and the Best Fantasy Football Underdog Props for NFL Sunday Night Football on September 13, 2026

As the Dallas Cowboys head to East Rutherford for a Week 1 division battle at MetLife Stadium, bettors are looking for clear edges on player production. Featuring a revamped Giants' defensive unit under coordinator Dennard Wilson and a high-octane Cowboys' passing attack led by Dak Prescott and his dangerous duo of premier receivers, this matchup offers high-value prop line opportunties across both rosters.

Bright lights. Big city. Who's in? 🤩



📺 Cowboys at Giants: Sunday 7 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/5HslaeJyF3 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 12, 2026

Below is a detailed, confidence-ranked analysis of the strongest Week 1 player prop plays for Underdog Fantasy Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys Players Props

CeeDee Lamb: HIGHER Receiving Yards

Prop Total: 69.5 yards

Confidence: 80%

CeeDee Lamb on expectations for Cowboys this season, via @WerderEdNFL:



"I want us to proclaim dominance. I want us to be who we think we are." pic.twitter.com/kAamFJl2MX — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 10, 2026

Lamb remains the foundational piece of the Cowboys' passing attack. The Cowboys return their core offensive assets, and Prescott has a long history of standard-setting efficiency against the Giants. Facing a secondary adapting to a new defensive coordinator, Lamb's target baseline makes him the single safest volume play on the board. The presence of George Pickens on the outside will balance coverage, preventing double-teams and creating favorable isolated matchups for Lamb.

Javonte Williams: LOWER Rushing Yards

Prop Total: 69.5 yards

Confidence: 75%

Javonte Williams Set To Resume Workhorse Role In Week 1 https://t.co/Heqn5dy54k — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) September 12, 2026

Williams projects to command the lion's share of early-down work with Malik Davis ruled out. Although he is coming off a productive 2025 campaign in Dallas, high attempt totals don't automatically translate to a large yardage output. If the Cowboys control the tempo early, it is far more likely to attack the Giants' secondary through Prescott, Lamb and Pickens rather than grinding out efficient gains between the tackles.

Dak Prescott: HIGHER Passing Yards

Prop Total: 249.5 yards

Confidence: 70%

.@DallasCowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had the highest praise for Dak Prescott as a leader 👏



“First in the facility. Last to leave.”



📺 The White House with @michaelirvin88, on Netflix pic.twitter.com/GLPw0S9OUu — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) September 9, 2026

Prescott enters this matchup with significant advantages. He commands one of the NFC's highest-upside receiving groups against a transitioning Giants defense. Prescott's career track record against New York features 31 touchdown passes and a 101.5 passer rating across 17 starts. Whether managing a competitive contest or building an early lead, Dallas' primary offensive identity flows through the air.

New York Giants Player Props

Jaxson Dart: LOWER Passing Yards

Prop Total: 199.5 yards

Confidence: 70%

QBs you need to START and SIT for Week 1 of Fantasy Football:



Let's get into it.



With our first START...



Jaxson Dart. ⬇️ https://t.co/Ej6vRBgEhK pic.twitter.com/8RTGb0Zpwq — Marc Gartenberg (@GBERGFF) September 11, 2026

The Giants' offensive philosophy centers on under-center sets, multiple tight ends, play-action, and establishing a physical ground attack. While Dart can operate efficiently within this framework, it caps his passing volume. Facing an imposing Cowboys interior defensive front featuring Quinnen Williams presents a challenge for sustaining long, drop-back-heavy drives.

Cam Skattebo: HIGHER Rushing Yards

Prop Total: 49.5 yards

Confidence: 65%

Cam Skattebo said John Harbaugh asked him whether he was ready for 20+ carries per game, via @micnuggetsnfl:



"When he walks up to me and tells me, ‘Are you ready for 20-plus carries a game?’ I think I'm in a pretty good spot."https://t.co/gDevKnQmhh pic.twitter.com/pJRNJcbAow — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 4, 2026

Slated as the starting back, Skattebo fits directly into New York's emphasis on physical, run-first football. The key to clearing a line in the 50s lies in the early-down usage. Provided New York maintains a manageable game script through the first half, his initial workload should yield sufficient yardage before any potential transition to the Giants having to pass late in the game.

Isaiah Likely: HIGHER Receiving Yards

Prop Total: 39.5 yards

Confidence: 75%

TE Isaiah Likely was “far and away” Jaxson Dart’s favorite target in 11-on-11s, per @DDuggan21



44 - Isaiah Likely

18 - Darnell Mooney

17 - Calvin Austin (injured)

17 - Theo Johnson

15 - Malachi Fields pic.twitter.com/IYiiHDp3br — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 28, 2026

With Malik Nabers potentially on a snap count returning from an ACL injury and turnover across the receiving corps, Likely could easily end up operating as the de facto primary or secondary option in the passing game. New York's new system relies heavily on tight end usage and high-percentage short-to-intermediate throws. Given his target trajectory in this new-look offense, a modest threshold in the upper-30s or low-40s gives Likely a high floor. A couple of intermediate seam routes or run-after-catch plays can push him over the total.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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