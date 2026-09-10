Top 5 Dallas Cowboys Fantasy Football Players for Week 1

5. Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) looks to attempt a field goal during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aubrey has the biggest leg in the NFL, hands down, and that allows him to score fantasy points in bunches with each kick.

Despite all that, Aubrey only finished as the No. 3 kicker in fantasy last season, according to Fantasy Pros. Part of the reason that's the case is due to the fact that the Cowboys don't stall out on a ton of drives, which limits Aubrey's upside.

Even still, Aubrey is an every-week starter and someone who can drop double-digit fantasy points in a single game with the best of them.

4. Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Almost everything is aligned for Prescott to have a monster year as long as his offensive line can keep him upright and healthy.

He has a strong running game and a slew of talented pass-catchers that include George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Ryan Flournoy.

The concern in this matchup against the Giants is a pass-rush that sports talented players like Brian Burns and Abdul Carter going up against two tackles who were shaky last season (and the season before that) in Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele. Adding to that, Dallas' All-Pro guard, Tyler Smith, is on the shelf with an injury.

The last full game Prescott played against the Giants, he threw for 361 yards and two scores to one pick, but that was in a shootout situation. We still like Prescott as a starter in Week 1, but temper expectations.

3. George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens was the most productive receiver for the Cowboys last season, but CeeDee Lamb also missed three games and exited early from a few others, and we'd also like to point out that two of Pickens' best games came when Lamb was out, so we are not ready to give him the mantle of the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver yet.

That said, he's a must-start player out of the gate after a 1,400-yard, nine-touchdown season that saw him rank as WR4 overall, according to Fantasy Pros.

The Giants also have a very shaky cornerback situation, with guys like Greg Newsome, Deonte Banks and Paulson Adebo each being candidates to guard Pickens on the boundary.

Newsome might be high on his team's cornerbacks, but we aren't. Start Pickens with confidence in Week 1, and until further notice.

2. CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb hasn't been as productive overall the past few seasons, but that's because of injury issues. He missed two games in 2024 and then three in 2025, and he also exited a few games early, including the Week 18 contest in which the Cowboys pulled their starters.

Despite all that, he still posted 1,077 yards and three scores, and if you take his 76.9 yards per game and spread that out over 17, he would've finished north of 1,300 yards. Also keep in mind that average is skewed because of his early exits from games.

If Lamb can stay healthy for a full 17, we fully believe he's going to be one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL like he was in 2023. We also believe that touchdown number will significantly rise.

Don't get it twisted: Lamb is still the top dog in Dallas and will prove as much in 2026.

1. Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a day and age when teams opt for committees at running back more and more, the Cowboys are going in the opposite direction.

With no clear threat for consistent work behind him, Williams should get a monster workload yet again this season.

But don't take our word for it. Just ask head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

“Javonte is our bell cow," Schotty said. "The other guys are certainly gonna play, but Javonte is one of those guys that the stronger he gets is based off how many carries he gets. What we think we learned with Javonte is more about how we handle him during the week, in terms of his workload during the week, not so much on game day. But again, in terms of rotations and things like that, we haven't finalized that stuff.”

The Giants finished with the second-worst run defense in the NFL last season and that was with Dexter Lawrence still on the team. New York did almost nothing to cover that loss.

Not only will Williams see a ton of work in Week 1, especially if the Cowboys are playing ahead like we all expect them to be, he should find plenty of space to operate.

This should be quite the jumping off point for Williams in his quest to show his 1,201-yard, 11-touchdown showing from a year ago wasn't a fluke.

Honorable mention: Jake Ferguson

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ferguson finished as TE5 overall last season, but much of that was on the strength of his eight touchdowns. Ferguson also tallied 600 receiving yards, the second-most of his career.

We suspect there might be some regression in the touchdown department, but Ferguson should still be able to do enough to rank inside the top 10 at his position, which will make him an every-week starter.

Player to watch: Cowboys D/ST

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the same Cowboys defense that was the worst in the NFL last season.

Dallas has made significant changes to this side of the ball, with perhaps the most important being at defensive coordinator with Christian Parker, who is a disciple of Vic Fangio.

Guys like Quinnen Williams, who was acquired last season, Rashan Gary, Von Miller, Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson and Caleb Downs all stand to make this defense better, and we should see better fantasy production with more sacks and picks.

To be clear, we aren't saying start the Cowboys D/ST right now, but if you're looking to take a flyer on a defense that is certainly on the waiver wire as we speak, Dallas is the one to do it with.

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