Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb Headline Monday Night Football Fantasy Football FanDuel DFS Perfect Showdown Lineup

Monday Night Football brings one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries into the spotlight as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East showdown. With both teams looking to gain ground in the division, the stakes extend beyond bragging rights, creating an intriguing matchup for fantasy football players evaluating the top FanDuel DFS Showdown options. From high-priced stars to under-the-radar contributors, breaking down the perfect lineup reveals which players should have the biggest impact and how their performances translate into fantasy success.

The Winning FanDuel Showdown Lineup

Under FanDuel's $60,000 salary cap and 0.5 PPR rules, this optimal build squeezed every drop of value out of the slate.

Slot Player Team Salary Projected Fantasy Points Captain (1.5x) Dak Prescott Cowboys $10,400 25.6 FLEX CeeDee Lamb Cowboys $11,000 25.0 FLEX Javonte Williams Cowboys $10,600 21.6 FLEX Saquon Barkley Eagles $9,600 20.3 FLEX George Pickens Cowboys $9,000 20.1 FLEX Dallas Goedert Eagles $6,400 17.0 TOTALS $57,000 142.4

In-Depth Player Breakdown

Captain (1.5x): Dak Prescott (QB, DAL)

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At $10,4000, Prescott will enter the slate at a noticeable discount relative to top skill-position stars, making him a lethal Captain pick. Stacking his raw scoring output at the 1.5x multiplier will give your roster an untouchable baseline that non QB Captain builds won't be able to match. Expect Prescott to dictate the tempo from the opening drive and account for multiple scores through the air.

FLEX: CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL)

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb (88) signals a first down against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb should command his typical monster target share, winning at every level of the field and consistently converting on high-leverage third downs. Paying $11,000 will put a serious dent in your salary cap, but fading his slate-breaking ceiling could prove fatal in multi-entry tournaments. Look for him to beat single coverage inside the red zone to secure a score, proving why his sheer volume makes him an essential piece of any Dallas passing stack.

FLEX: Javonte Williams (RB, DAL)

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams should dominate backfield touches and control the red-zone workload for the Cowboys. His dual-threat capability out of the backfield will give him a rock-solid floor through both the ground attack and short passing game, easily justifying his premium price tag. By converting goal-line opportunities and churning out tough yardage between the tackles, he should keep drives alive. His steady heavy-touch volume will be mandatory for cementing a top-tier flex floor.

FLEX: Saquon Barkley (RB, PHI)

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley should carry the heavy load for the Eagles offense, serving as both their rushing engine and a reliable safety valve through the air. Discounted below $10,000, his explosive big-play ability and heavy pass-catching volume makes him a mandatory flex inclusion. Barkley should be able to break through tackles near the goal line and rip off double-digit gains, providing crucial bring-back stack correlation opposite Dallas' passing game.

FLEX: George Pickens (WR, DAL)

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens represents the ultimate big-play stack pairing alongside Prescott. He will look to repeatedly attack coverage downfield, turning modest target volume into huge fantasy output at a mid-tier $9,000 price tag. His deep-threat ability creates massive leverage over mid-range options who rely on short pass volume. By hauling in deep targets and creating red-zone opportunities, Pickens should deliver the explosive point-per-dollar production needed to take down a tournament.

FLEX: Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI)

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a pass for a touchdown against Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goedert represents the budget cheat code that ill make the entire roster puzzzle fit together. At just $6,400, he will act as the primary security valve over the middle, Catching targets with high reliability and capitalizing on intermediate red-zone work will easily push his fantasy total past value, outperforming several owned receivers.

The Verdict

Single-game DFS slates are won in the trenches of salary allocation. Taking down the top spot won't come down to guessing, but comes down to capitalizing on Prescott's 1.5x multiplier ceiling, stacking his top weapons, and letting Goedert unlock the rest of the board under the $60,000 cap. Play it aggressive, lock in volume, and let the rest of the field chase scraps.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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