Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb Headline Monday Night Football Fantasy Football FanDuel DFS Perfect Showdown Lineup
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Monday Night Football brings one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries into the spotlight as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East showdown. With both teams looking to gain ground in the division, the stakes extend beyond bragging rights, creating an intriguing matchup for fantasy football players evaluating the top FanDuel DFS Showdown options. From high-priced stars to under-the-radar contributors, breaking down the perfect lineup reveals which players should have the biggest impact and how their performances translate into fantasy success.
The Winning FanDuel Showdown Lineup
Under FanDuel's $60,000 salary cap and 0.5 PPR rules, this optimal build squeezed every drop of value out of the slate.
Slot
Player
Team
Salary
Projected Fantasy Points
Captain (1.5x)
Dak Prescott
Cowboys
$10,400
25.6
FLEX
CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys
$11,000
25.0
FLEX
Javonte Williams
Cowboys
$10,600
21.6
FLEX
Saquon Barkley
Eagles
$9,600
20.3
FLEX
George Pickens
Cowboys
$9,000
20.1
FLEX
Dallas Goedert
Eagles
$6,400
17.0
TOTALS
$57,000
142.4
In-Depth Player Breakdown
Captain (1.5x): Dak Prescott (QB, DAL)
At $10,4000, Prescott will enter the slate at a noticeable discount relative to top skill-position stars, making him a lethal Captain pick. Stacking his raw scoring output at the 1.5x multiplier will give your roster an untouchable baseline that non QB Captain builds won't be able to match. Expect Prescott to dictate the tempo from the opening drive and account for multiple scores through the air.
FLEX: CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL)
Lamb should command his typical monster target share, winning at every level of the field and consistently converting on high-leverage third downs. Paying $11,000 will put a serious dent in your salary cap, but fading his slate-breaking ceiling could prove fatal in multi-entry tournaments. Look for him to beat single coverage inside the red zone to secure a score, proving why his sheer volume makes him an essential piece of any Dallas passing stack.
FLEX: Javonte Williams (RB, DAL)
Williams should dominate backfield touches and control the red-zone workload for the Cowboys. His dual-threat capability out of the backfield will give him a rock-solid floor through both the ground attack and short passing game, easily justifying his premium price tag. By converting goal-line opportunities and churning out tough yardage between the tackles, he should keep drives alive. His steady heavy-touch volume will be mandatory for cementing a top-tier flex floor.
FLEX: Saquon Barkley (RB, PHI)
Barkley should carry the heavy load for the Eagles offense, serving as both their rushing engine and a reliable safety valve through the air. Discounted below $10,000, his explosive big-play ability and heavy pass-catching volume makes him a mandatory flex inclusion. Barkley should be able to break through tackles near the goal line and rip off double-digit gains, providing crucial bring-back stack correlation opposite Dallas' passing game.
FLEX: George Pickens (WR, DAL)
Pickens represents the ultimate big-play stack pairing alongside Prescott. He will look to repeatedly attack coverage downfield, turning modest target volume into huge fantasy output at a mid-tier $9,000 price tag. His deep-threat ability creates massive leverage over mid-range options who rely on short pass volume. By hauling in deep targets and creating red-zone opportunities, Pickens should deliver the explosive point-per-dollar production needed to take down a tournament.
FLEX: Dallas Goedert (TE, PHI)
Goedert represents the budget cheat code that ill make the entire roster puzzzle fit together. At just $6,400, he will act as the primary security valve over the middle, Catching targets with high reliability and capitalizing on intermediate red-zone work will easily push his fantasy total past value, outperforming several owned receivers.
The Verdict
Single-game DFS slates are won in the trenches of salary allocation. Taking down the top spot won't come down to guessing, but comes down to capitalizing on Prescott's 1.5x multiplier ceiling, stacking his top weapons, and letting Goedert unlock the rest of the board under the $60,000 cap. Play it aggressive, lock in volume, and let the rest of the field chase scraps.
All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.