Day'Ron Sharpe and 4 Other NBA DFS Picks with Contest-Winning Ability (January 12th)

The Monday Main Slate for NBA DFS is spread thin. We have just (4) Games to work with, but that is something that I actually love. In a thinner slate, there is more risk, but more reward. Yes, the prize pools are the same, but if we play risk-averse, we can more easily capitalize on our picks that result as expected. Look to these (5) DFS Picks to win the night.

Devin White, SG/PG (BOS) — $8,300 (FanDuel) | $8,400 (DraftKings)

White will surely be owned to a decent percentage tonight. However, we will also see a lot of investment go towards Tyrese Maxey and Donovan Mitchell. I do like White, facing the Pacers defense that is 20th in Defensive Rating. To hit 5x of salary, we would need about (42) fantasy points. Well, White has 50+ in three of his last seven games.

Sam Merrill, SF/SG (CLE) — $4,900 (FanDuel) | $4,900 (DraftKings)

The Cavaliers face this Utah Jazz team that is 30th versus Shooting Guards, 26th versus Small Forwards, and 30th in Defensive Rating. As for Merrill, he has the volume in store to have great returns at-cost.

Merrill is averaging (28.3) Minutes per Game over his last four games. On the year, Merrill is averaging (26.4) Minutes per Game. At his best of recent, Merrill has scored 41, 32, and 31 fantasy points. Tonight, the Over/Under is set at a whopping (249.5) favoring tremendous volume for everyone.

Lauri Markkanen, PF/SF (UTA) — $8,800 (FanDuel) | $8,500 (DraftKings)

If you splash on any higher-salaried player, it must make a ton of sense. It does with Markkanen. The Over/Under is (249.5) points, and Markkanen is back from rest, not injury. The Cavaliers are 26th versus Small Forwards and 24th versus Power Forwards. His minutes and volume should be as high as his ceiling would be tonight.

Noah Clowney, PF (BKN) — $5,700 (FanDuel) | $5,200 (DraftKings)

This is a midseason game in Dallas on a Monday Night. The Mavericks may play hard, but how hard? Let's be honest, their intensity level will not be a 10/10. For that reason, I like Clowney even more as an already underpriced asset.

Clowney is a fringe (30) Minute per Game player. He has scored 30+ points over 1/3rd of the time in recent games. He is listed as a Power Forward, but he will player all over the court. The fact that Anthony Davis is out will help his rim-attacking ability. Ultimately, I find the Power Forward position to be thin tonight and Clowney provides us a low-risk high-upside option, despite a tougher defensive matchup on paper.

Day'Ron Sharpe, C (BKN) — $5,000 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

Day’Ron Sharpe vs MEM today:



8 pts | 13 Reb (6 OREB ‼️) | 3 ast | 2 stl | 1 blk



Physical Versatility Jam-packed into just 21 min of action. pic.twitter.com/gz6oUPn1bM — Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) January 12, 2026

A non-standard player stack may be what can win your big tonight. While many DFS managers go for the common items, we stack multiple Nets' in an unexpected move. I find that Sharpe is a great player to use within that stack, so let's do it.

The Mavericks are 29th versus Center's, and without Anthony Davis. Sharpe plays volatile minutes, but he is a high producer while on the court. Sharpe's worst recent performance netted (17) fantasy points in as many minutes. He best performances has put up 41, 40, 35, and 34 fantasy points of recent. He has shown to have a very high floor, with a quite high ceiling at-cost.

