De'Von Achane And 4 Other Fantasy Football Must-Starts In Week 13
Week 13 of the fantasy football season presents a number of favorable matchups for some of the NFL’s best players. Each week of the season provides its respective must-start candidates, which will continue this weekend. In Week 12, stars such as Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry shined in favorable matchups. Here are five of the biggest must-start candidates ahead of Week 13:
Travis Etienne - Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been on a tear in fantasy over his last two games. The NFL’s ninth-leading rusher has found the end zone three times over his last two outings, racking up 189 yards from scrimmage during that span. Coming into Week 13, Jacksonville will look to build on its two-game win streak in a matchup versus the lowly Tennessee Titans. The 1-10 Titans enter Sunday’s game featuring the NFL’s 25th-ranked run defense, which helps Etienne project to continue his recent fantasy dominance, eclipsing 19.0 PPR points in each of his last two games.
De’Von Achane - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, winning three of their last four games. During Miami’s recent two-game win streak, Star running back De’Von Achane has posted notable fantasy production with dominant performances, eclipsing 21.0 PPR points in each of his last two games, including a 40.5-point outing in Week 10. Coming off Miami’s Week 12 bye, the Dolphins’ stellar ground attack should continue its dominance versus the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons managed to snap a five-game skid with a Week 12 win over the Saints, despite several key losses on the offensive side of the ball. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury, while star wideout Drake London missed another game due to a PCL strain. Entering a Week 13 matchup versus the New York Jets, Atlanta’s offense is likely to rely on star running back Bijan Robinson and an efficient ground attack. Robinson has racked up 258 yards on the ground over his last three games, stellar production that projects to continue with greater volume versus the NFL’s 22nd-ranked run defense.
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey has emerged as the Los Angeles Chargers’ leading receiver through their first 11 games. Coming off a lowly performance prior to the team’s Week 12 bye, McConkey projects to rebound versus one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. The Las Vegas Raiders enter Week 13 featuring the 19th-ranked pass defense in the league, presenting a favorable matchup to McConkey and the Chargers' stellar passing attack. Given Las Vegas’ struggles, McConkey projects to be one of this week’s top fantasy contributors at the wide receiver position.
Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka has emerged as one of fantasy football’s top wideouts at points of this season. Despite his recent struggles and inconsistent production, Egbuka remains one of the top players in fantasy, entering Week 13 ranked as WR12 among PPR leagues. With Baker Mayfield expected to suit up under center following a shoulder injury in Week 12, Egbuka should be a notable contributor in a favorable matchup versus the NFL’s 21st-ranked pass defense.