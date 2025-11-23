Why Christian McCaffrey Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
The San Francisco 49ers will gear up for an NFC showdown versus the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12. San Francisco, which has endured a plethora of injuries on both sides of the ball this season, comes into the Week with a 7-4 record thanks largely to the help of star running back Christian McCaffrey.
The MVP candidate has helped the 49ers stay afloat amid their injury concerns, entering Week 12 as the NFL’s leader in touches and yards from scrimmage. He is the 49ers’ leading rusher and receiver through 11 games, and has offered vastly significant fantasy football production throughout the season thus far.
In 11 games, he’s racked up 707 rushing yards and six touchdowns over 193 carries. His rushing yards are the 13th-most of any back in the league this season. In the passing game, he’s added 74 catches for 732 yards, which ranks ninth in the NFL, and five touchdowns.
Entering Week 12, McCaffrey is fantasy football’s leading scorer in terms of total points, leading the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Josh Allen and De’Von Achane. The star running back has remained dominant in fantasy throughout the season, coming off a 35.1-point performance in San Francisco’s 41-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.
Entering a matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey’s fantasy dominance projects to continue over the next several weeks. Here’s the All-Pro is likely to continue his streak of production over the next few games:
Christian McCaffrey Will Dominate Fantasy Football Over The Next Few Weeks
A Week 12 matchup versus Carolina presents an immensely favorable matchup for McCaffrey to continue his fantasy dominance. The Panthers come into the weekend ranked as the 17th run defense in the NFL, allowing 100 or more rushing yards in each of their last four games.
His volume of 24.3 touches per game presents a safe floor for him to build on against an inconsistent Panthers defense. Entering the Week as a seven-point favorite over Carolina, the 49ers will likely look to establish the run and maintain control offensively.
After Week 12, the 49ers will set their sights on the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans over the next few weeks following. Like Carolina, Cleveland and Tennessee present vastly favorable matchups for McCaffrey and the remainder of San Francisco’s offense, which has mustered at least 380 yards of total offense in two of their last three games.
The 49ers are getting healthy at the right time, which should take some of the burden off McCaffrey’s shoulders, opening the door for greater efficiency down the stretch. Week 12 should see McCaffrey continue his fantasy dominance, something that projects to persist over the next few games, all of which the 49ers will be favored in.