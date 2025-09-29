De'Von Achane, Garrett Wilson And Three Other PrizePicks Plays For MNF: Jets Vs. Dolphins
Monday Night Football continues in Week 4 with a double-header, kicked off with a matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The Jets will travel to Miami for tonight’s AFC East matchup as both teams look for their first win of the season.
As quarterback Justin Fields gears up for a return after being sidelined due to a concussion, New York enters their Week 4 matchup as a 2.5-point favorite. Fields will look to help the Jets bounce back from a close loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.
Miami is also looking to rebound tonight, coming off a 31-21 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last week. For PrizePicks bettors, tonight’s matchup presents props for some of the division’s biggest stars. Here are the five top plays for Monday night’s AFC East showdown.
De’Von Achane Over 53.5 Rushing Yards
So far this season, De’Von Achane has been one of few bright spots for an inconsistent Dolphins offense. After a down performance in Week 2, Achane turned it around against a solid Bills defense last week. He posted 62 yards on the ground in 11 carries, eclipsing 50 rushing yards for the second time in three games.
Achane should see favorable volume matched up against a stout Jets front, giving him plenty of opportunities to meet his 53.5-yard mark.
Ollie Gordon II Over 24.5 Rushing Yards
This Dolphins backfield will likely see plenty of work in a highly contested matchup versus a division rival. After carrying the ball just three times in two games, Mike McDaniel opened up Ollie Gordon II's workload versus the Bills. The rookie back notched 38 yards on nine carries, including a touchdown near the goal line, to open the game.
Gordon will likely see another bump in touches after a solid showing in Week 3. 24.5 yards presents a favorable line for the rookie back as he carves out an expanded role in Miami’s backfield.
Garrett Wilson Over 64.5 Receiving Yards
As he’s done throughout his NFL career, Garrett Wilson has produced on the field despite inconsistent quarterback play. Seeing immense volume in New York’s pass game, Wilson has eclipsed 50 yards in every game this season and posted 80 yards or more twice. In Monday night’s matchup, Wilson’s notable production projects to continue.
Miami’s secondary presents a favorable matchup for the Pro Bowl wideout and Fields should look to a familiar target after missing two games.
Justin Fields Over 182.5 Passing Yards
Fields opened the season with an eyebrow-raising performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 218 yards and a touchdown versus a stout defense. He managed the game, protected the ball, and nearly led his team to a win.
In a matchup versus a lackluster Dolphins secondary, Fields should manage a strong performance in his first game back from concussion protocol. New York’s offense could have a big day in a favorable matchup.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Over 6.0 Total Tackles
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been the lone bright spot of a lackluster Miami secondary to start the season. Fitzpatrick opened the season with nine tackles in the season opener and eight tackles in Week 2. New York should manage to sustain drives versus the Dolphins defense, presenting an opportunity for Fitzpatrick to build on his solid tackle numbers through three games.