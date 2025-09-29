Jets vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 4 (Fade Tua Tagovailoa)
The first of two Monday Night Football games in Week 4 features a battle between two winless teams in New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
These teams rank 27th (New York) and 32nd (Miami) in defensive EPA/Play this season, so we could end up seeing a high-scoring affair in Week 4, with plenty of players hitting their prop OVERs.
While Miami’s offense profiles to be more explosive than New York’s, wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been a stud for the Jets to open this season, catching a touchdown in Week 1 and Week 3.
He’s one of the many players that bettors can consider in the prop market on Monday, and I’ve narrowed things down to my three favorite picks for this AFC East clash.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Jets vs. Dolphins
- Tua Tagovailoa 1+ Interceptions (-107)
- De’Von Achane OVER 5.5 Receptions (-113)
- Justin Fields OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Tua Tagovailoa 1+ Interceptions (-107)
This season, Tua Tagovailoa has at least one pick in every game, throwing four total.
While the Jets are just 26th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, I have a hard time trusting Tagovailoa, especially since he lacks mobility in the pocket and doesn’t love to take a lot of big hits.
The Jets have yet to pick off a pass this season, but Tua has posted a career-high 4.5% interception percentage this season. I’ll gladly fade him on Monday night.
De’Von Achane OVER 5.5 Receptions (-113)
This season, De’Von Achane has been one of the most reliable receivers for Tagovailoa, as he’s been targeted 23 times and caught 18 passes out of the backfield for Miami.
Over the last two games, Achane has eight catches (on 10 targets) and seven catches (on nine targets).
He should see a bunch of looks against the Jets, who have been able to bring a lot of pressure in the 2025 season and may force Tagovailoa to take some checkdown throws.
Achane finished the 2024 season with 78 catches in 17 games (4.6 catches per game) despite the fact that Tagovailoa missed six games.
Justin Fields OVER 45.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Justin Fields exited the Jets’ Week 2 matchup early, but he ran for 49 yards on five carries in that matchup, the second time this season that he’s cleared this number.
Fields is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has already ran the ball 17 times in less than two games this season.
The Dolphins have given up 82 rushing yards and three rushing scores to quarterbacks this season, and I think Fields could have a big day on the ground against one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
