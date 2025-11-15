Deebo Samuel And 3 Other Fantasy Football Bust Candidates In Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season is here, and matchups are falling into place throughout fantasy football. This week presents a number of favorable matchups for fantasy football stars, but others could be in for tough outings this weekend. It’s always tough to predict which players could disappoint any given week, but here are my four top bust candidates for Week 11 of the fantasy season:
Kimani Vidal - Los Angeles Chargers
Kimani Vidal flashed with an impressive 17.8-PPR point showing versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The emerging back battered an inconsistent Steelers defense, racking up 95 yards and finding the end zone over 22 carries in the backfield. A Week 11 matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars could paint a different picture for the Los Angeles Chargers’ run game. Jacksonville enters the weekend with the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL, limiting teams under 90 rushing yards in three of their last four games.
Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins has cemented his role as the RB1 of the future for the Cleveland Browns, posting notable fantasy production on his way to earning the starting job in the backfield. Coming off a 10.1-point effort in Week 10, his sixth game scoring in double figures in eight appearances this season. This weekend’s AFC North showdown versus the Baltimore Ravens could halt Judkins’ fantasy production, though. The Ravens have held teams under 100 rushing yards in three of their last four games, posting a 3-1 record during that stretch.
Deebo Samuel - Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders enter Week 11 of the season battered with injury. The offense will be without the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels once again this week, as veteran backup Marcus Mariota takes over under center. Coming off a 12.9-point effort in Week 9, veteran wideout Deebo Samuel’s production could take a hit despite a favorable matchup versus the Miami Dolphins on paper. Miami’s defense has allowed 13 or fewer points in two of its last three games and has held teams under 200 passing yards in three of its last four games. Entering Week 11 with a point differential of -89 over their last four games, Sunday morning’s game could be another long day for the Commanders’ offense.
Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard’s production and volume have tapered off as the offense has welcomed Tyjae Spears back to the running back group. Pollard has eclipsed 8.0 PPR points just once over his last three games, raising concerns over his argument to start in Week 11 fantasy football lineups. In a matchup versus the top-ranked defense in the NFL, Pollard’s struggles project to continue this weekend.