Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Aaron Jones Vs. Kimani Vidal
Welcome to a new running back Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 11!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Aaron Jones against the Chicago Bears or Kimani Vidal against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has a great matchup this week, so (as usual) this isn't an easy decision.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 11 running back projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Aaron Jones vs. Kimani Vidal this week.
RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Ranked as our RB22 this week, Aaron Jones hasn't scored more than 15.9 fantasy points (PPR scoring) in a game all season. However, that 15.9 point game was last week, so things are trending upward here.
Jones' touches have been a bit limited as he's still splitting the Vikings' backfield with Jordan Mason, but he's seen 12 and 13 touches over the past two weeks, respectively. That's not huge volume, but Jones has a decent fantasy floor due to his usage in the passing game.
Jones has a neutral matchup this week as the Bears are in the middle of the league in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Bears are, however, in the bottom-10 in the league in terms of allowing fantasy points in the receiving game to opposing running backs. Not a huge boon for Jones' fantasy value this week, but it's something.
RB Kimana Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
With Omarion Hampton still sidelined for Week 11, Kimani Vidal will continue to lead the Chargers' backfield against the Jaguars. Ranked as our RB20 this week, Vidal has had three productive fantasy weeks in his last five games and is coming off a 25-carry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While Vidal doesn't offer a high PPR floor as he isn't highly used in the Chargers' passing attack, his high volumes of carries at least help provide a decent floor. He's seen 23-plus carries in two of the last three games, and should see at least 15 carries against the Jaguars this week.
Jacksonville is one of the best teams in the league in terms of limiting fantasy points to opposing running backs. However, Vidal's high-volume games have come during week's where the Chargers were playing with a lead, and they should be doing so again this week.
The Verdict
I think Jones is a solid fantasy start against the Bears this week, but Vidal has a better pathway to more touches. While his matchup is a little tougher than Jones', Vidal's likely higher usage has me leaning his way this week.
I’m locking in Kimani Vidal over Aaron Jones for Week 11.