Deebo Samuel And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Monday Night Football: Bears Vs. Commanders

These are the five most favorable PrizePicks plays for a matchup between the Commanders and Bears on Monday Night Football.

Ethen Hutton

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field.
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Week 6 of Monday Night Football will feature a double-header, wrapped up with a matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. Chicago will go on the road to take on the reigning NFC runner-ups, as each team looks to build on victories in their last time out. 

The Bears are coming off a 25-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders prior to a Week 5 bye, looking to secure a third straight win on Monday night. The Commanders took down the Los Angeles Chargers with a 27-10 statement win, bouncing back from a Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. 

PrizePicks users will look for some of the league’s brightest young stars to show out in Monday night’s NFC showdown. Here are the five most favorable PrizePicks plays for the second of two games on Monday Night Football:

D’Andre Swift Over 48.5 Rushing Yards

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Commanders enter Monday night’s game with the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL. This matchup works in the favor of Bears starting running back D’Andre Swift, who has struggled over the past two games after eclipsing 50 yards on the ground in each of his first two games of the season. 

Swift should manage to bounce back as the Bears look to re-establish their rushing attack versus Washington. 

Deebo Samuel Over 58.5 Receiving Yards

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel has emerged as Washington’s leading receiver to start the season, as star wideout Terry McLaurin continues to deal with injuries. Through five games, Samuel has eclipsed 70 yards three times and has seen six or more targets four times through such a span. 

With McLaurin sidelined once again, Samuel will likely continue to see favorable volume to eclipse his 58.5-yard mark. Matched up against the No. 31 passing defense in the league, Samuel could manage another stellar performance. 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 68.5 Rushing Yards

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Fantasy Footbal
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Highly touted rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt emerged with a breakout performance in his fifth NFL game. Merritt recorded 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries, emerging as the lead back in Washington’s backfield. 

Merritt may not post triple-digit production versus the Bears, but it’s highly likely he’ll continue to build momentum versus a lowly Chicago run defense which, like its pass defense, ranks 31st in the NFL so far this season. 

DJ Moore Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Veteran wideout DJ Moore has seemingly taken a back seat to second-year receiver Rome Odunze in the receiving corps. Still, Moore has mustered five or more targets in each of Chicago’s four games this season, surpassing 35 receiving yards three times during that span. 

Matched up versus Washington, Moore will likely draw a more favorable matchup as the Commanders secondary looks to slow Odunze’s hot streak of production over the past three games. 

Bobby Wagner Over 9.0 Total Tackles 

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) on the field during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In his 14th NFL season, linebacker Bobby Wagner remains one of the league’s best tacklers at 35 years old. Through five games, Wagner has posted double-digit tackles each time out, entering Week 6 in a tie for fifth in the league in tackles. 

Wagner’s stable production on the defensive side of the ball presents a favorable line for Monday night at just 9.0 total tackles, which would mark a new season-low for the veteran linebacker. 

