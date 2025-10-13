Kyle Pitts, Khalil Shakir, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Falcons vs. Bills
The Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills will clash in what should be a Monday night week six thriller. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the contest.
Khalil Shakir Over 5.5 Targets
After week one, it seemed second-year WR Keon Coleman might take the reins and become the WR1 of the Bills' offense, but Khalil Shakir has been the one receiving the volume over the past few weeks. In the Bills' last three games, Shakir has had the most targets on the team with 18. In his last game, he had nine targets, which was the most he had received all year. Josh Allen should look to target Shakir often, going up against a tough Falcons pass defense, which is currently allowing the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL.
Bijan Robisnon Over 0.5 Receiving/Rushing TD
Atlanta Falcons RB1 Bijan Robinson is both an elite threat in the run and pass game. He has found the endzone in two games this year, and it looks like he has a good chance of finding it against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. In the Bills' last game, New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored two touchdowns. This was partially a product of the Bills’ poor rush defense. So far, the Bills are allowing the third most rushing yards per game in the NFL. Robinson should be able to take advantage of this like Stevenson on Monday night.
Tyler Allgeier Over 30.5 Rushing Yards
Like Bijan Robinson, RB2 for the Atlanta Falcons, Tyler Allgeier should also benefit from a poor Buffalo rush defense. He has hit his Monday night rushing total in two out of four games this season, including the Falcons' most recent game in week four. In that contest against the Commanders, he tied the most carries he has gotten all year with 16, where he then rushed for 51 yards. If he gets anywhere close to that total on Monday, he should have no issue hitting over 30.5 rushing yards.
Kyle Pitts Under 40.5 Receiving Yards
Kyle Pitts has been a constant factor in the Atlanta Falcons' passing game this season, but he has a tough task to continue this trend against the Bills. Buffalo, through five games, has only allowed one TE over 40.5 receiving yards–Kyle Pitts’s Monday night receiving yard prop–one time. TE1s have averaged just 17.6 receiving yards against Buffalo this year. So, although Pitts has been solid in 2025, it is best to take the under on his receiving yard prop on Monday night.
James Cook Over 71.5 Rushing Yards
Buffalo Bills RB1, James Cook, coming off a down week recording just 49 rushing yards against the New England Patriots, should get back to his old way against the Falcons. Atlanta is a middle-of-the-pack rushing defense, allowing the 17th most rushing yards a game in the NFL. Cook has three 100-yard rushing games this season, including one against the New Orleans Saints, who only rank two spots lower than the Falcons in most rushing yards allowed per game, as they allow the 15th most rushing yards per game.