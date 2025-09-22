Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Ravens vs. Lions
The Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions headline the final NFL game of week three. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the Monday Night showdown.
Derrick Henry Over 18.5 Carries
Derrick Henry is coming off a down week. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, he recorded just 11 carries for 23 yards and no touchdowns.
This lapse in involvement in the Baltimore offense looks like it puts Henry in a good spot to find more carries and hit his over 18.5 carries on Monday night against the Lions. In the six games following getting 15 carries or fewer in 2024, Henry averaged 20.6 carries in those contests. His 11 carries total would have been tied for his lowest amount in 2024, and he is simply too good a player not to be involved in the offense at a higher volume.
Jameson Williams Longest Reception Over 22.5 Yards
Jameson Williams, through two games, has shown his big play capabilities on a large scale. He has recorded a catch of over his Monday 22.5 line in each game and is currently averaging 21.8 yards per catch. The Ravens' secondary in both of their games has allowed a catch of over 22.5 yards. With the way Williams has been used, he could have had multiple catches over his longest reception total on Monday night.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Under 72.5 Receiving Yards
The Lions' WR1, Amon-Ra St. Brown, looks to be due for a down performance in week three, following his 115 receiving yards performance in week two. In 2024, St. Brown only hit the over on his 72.5-yard total seven out of the 17 regular-season games. In the seven games that he did hit the over on his Monday night total, he only went over the total in back-to-back regular-season games one time.
So despite the talent, St. Brown has the under on his receiving total is the play in this spot.
Jahmyr Gibbs Over 22.5 Receiving Yards
The Lions RB1 Jahmyr Gibbs has been utilized heavily in the passing game to start the season. He has 13 receptions through two games, with 10 coming in the season-opening loss to the Green Bay Packers, and three coming against the Bears in a blowout 52-21 win. With DraftKings listing the Lions as +5.5 underdogs, if they get behind, their passing game will likely see a big boost from last week, and Gibbs could reap the benefits of this. His over 3.5 receptions is absolutely the right play.
Lamar Jackson Under 28.5 Passing Attempts
With the idea of Derrick Henry getting a bigger workload, Jackson’s use in the passing game will be decreased. He hit the under on his 28.5 passing attempts in nine out of 17 games last year. In his last game in 2023 against the Lions, he hit the under as well.
If the Ravens play like a favored team, then the likelihood of them leaning even more into their run game increases. These factors make his under on pass attempts in the play.