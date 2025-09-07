SI

Lions Agree to Contract Extension With WR Jameson Williams Ahead of Season Opener

Williams earned a lucrative contract extension ahead of Sunday's season opener.

The Detroit Lions have agreed to a lucrative contract extension with star wide receiver Jameson Williams.
The Detroit Lions have agreed to a three-year, $83 million contract extension with star wide receiver Jameson Williams, which includes $67 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Williams, who is entering his fourth season as a pro, has played in 33 career games, catching 83 passes for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns. The 2024 season was his most productive as a pro, where he set career highs in receptions (58), yards (1,001) and touchdowns (seven).

Meanwhile for Detroit, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Lions are unexpected to agree to terms on a new deal with Aidan Hutchinson despite Detroit engaging in negotiations with the defensive end this offseason. Rapoport described the negotiations as, "amicable," and suggested the door is not necessarily closed on a midseason extension for their main star on the other side of the ball.

The Lions open their 2025 season against the Packers on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

