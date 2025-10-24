Derrick Henry, James Cook, And More Shockingly Affordable DFS Studs for Week 8
Last week, Quinshon Judkins (25/84/3) proved to be the top mid-tier value at running back, while Javonte Williams delivered a competitive game (19/116/1 with one catch for two yards). The wide receiver position was loaded with winning fantasy days, highlighted by DeVonta Smith (9/193/1) and Keenan Allen (11/119/1)
Top Mid-Tier DFS Value Plays in Week 8
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $6,000/FD: $8,000)
After a bye week and back-to-back poor games by Cooper Rush, the Ravens will be motivated to get back on the winning track against the Bears. Henry kicked in the fantasy door in Week 1 (18/169/2 with one catch for 13 yards), but defenses kept him in check over his next four matchups (46/148/2 – 3.2 yards per rush with three catches for 23 yards). Henry ran the ball well against the Rams (24/122 with one catch for eight yards), but Baltimore failed to score any touchdowns.
The Bears are league average in fantasy points allowed to running backs (147.90) in PPR formats. Chicago allows 5.2 yards per rush to running backs, but they’ve faced only 22.7 rushes per game by backs over six matchups.
- Vikings Backs (142 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches)
- Lions Backs (169 combined yards with two touchdowns and four catches)
- Cowboys Backs (145 combined yards with eight catches)
- Ashton Jeanty (21/138/1 with two catches for 17 yards and two more scores)
Henry is one of four players this week who have a chance to score multiple touchdowns. I expect over 100 yards rushing in a game where the Ravens should shine offensively and play from the lead. He projects to be the best value at running back in Week 8.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills (DK: $6,700/FD: $8,200)
Cook opened the season with four consecutive games with over 100 combined yards with a touchdown in each contest. He scored between 20.80 and 26.60 fantasy points over this span in PPR formats while averaging 24.25 touches. The Patriots shut him down in Week 5 (15/49), followed by a steady rushing day (17/87) vs. the Falcons. Unfortunately, no touchdowns or catches over his last two starts crushed his fantasy value.
The Panthers played much better defending running backs in the run game over their last three games (MIA – 13/14, DAL – 17/32, and NYJ – 13/48). They opened the year with risk against the backs (84/440/3 with 18 catches for 121 yards – 23.03 fantasy points per game).
- Travis Etienne (16/143 with three catches for 13 yards)
- Bijan Robinson (111 combined yards with five catches)
Carolina’s defense is trending higher against the run, but they also have to contend with a running quarterback, and the Bills were creating winning run lanes for Cook early in the year. I view him as a sneaky player on the Week 8 running back slate. Hopefully, Buffalo gets him more involved in the passing game to help his fantasy value.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (DK: $5,400/FD: $7,100)
Flowers brings a favorable salary this week, but he tends to offer low-scoring upside. His only touchdown in 2025 came in his best game (7/143/1) in Week 1. Over his first 33 games for the Ravens, he scored 10 times. Flowers gained over 70 yards in four of his six matchups while securing at least five catches in five games.
The Bears sit 11th in wide receiver defense (198.00 fantasy points), helped tremendously by facing the second-lowest targets (91) and catches (55). Wideouts are gaining 15.1 yards per catch with 10 touchdowns.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (9/115/3)
- Jameson Williams (2/108/1)
- Chris Olave (5/98/2)
Chicago faced J.J. McCarthy, Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, Jayden Daniels, and Spencer Rattler. Baltimore should move the ball this week, creating four or more touchdowns.
Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $5,600/FD: $6,800)
Pittman is one touchdown away from matching his career high (6) while having 10 more games to play. The Colts have used him as a chain-mover this year (10.0 yards per catch), leading to him gaining 20 yards or more on two of his 35 catches. He played well in Week 3 (6/73/1) against the Titans while receiving only six targets. Pittman scored over 20.00 fantasy points in two other contests (6/80/1 and 7/58/1)
Tennessee comes into this week’s matchup with the 21st ranking in wide receiver defense (226.40 fantasy points). Offenses have gained 70.6% of their passing yards via wide receivers.
- Courtland Sutton (6/61/1)
- Davante Adams (6/106/1)
- Puka Nacua (8/91)
- Nico Collins (4/79)
- Marvin Harrison (4/98)
- Tre Tucker (5/70)
- Stefon Diggs (7/69)
The attraction to Pittman this week stems from how I expect the Titans to attack the Colts' run game. Tennessee would love to slow down Jonathan Taylor, but Indy’s coaching staff will be one step ahead of them. Daniel Jones will come out again with an aggressive passing plan, giving Pittman and/or Tyler Warren a chance at a 20.00+ fantasy day. In addition, the Colts’ passing stack should be against the grain.