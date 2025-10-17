Javonte Williams, Rome Odunze, And More Week 7 Must-Roster DFS Value Plays
Last week, the Dallas Cowboys/Carolina Panthers game offered impact players in the DFS market. I highlighted George Pickens and Tetairoa McMillan in the Week 6 Mid-Tier Value report. Pickens finished as the best wideout (9/168/1 – I had him ranked second), which led to him winning big money for DFS players. McMillan scored his first and second NFL touchdowns, but he fell short of expectations in catches (3) and receiving yards (29), allowing seven other wideouts to outscore him on the Sunday Main Slate.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $6,700/FD: $7,500)
At Underdog Fantasy this week, George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are flying off the boards, with daily gamers expecting a high-scoring game against the Commanders. I sense a rat in this matchup despite the highest over/under (55.5) for the week. Williams could steal the scoring upside in this matchup at the goal line.
He’s coming off his first down game (13/29 with five catches for five yards) in a favorable matchup against the Panthers. Williams saw his five-game scoring streak end in Carolina, a matchup that looked favorable. Williams gained 230 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches on 47 touches in his first two home starts.
The Commanders rank 19th in running back defense (135.90 fantasy points). They’re holding backs to 4.2 yards per rush (146/608/2) while showing some risk in covering running backs (23/281/1 – 12.2 yards per catch) in the passing game.
I have Williams projected as the third-best running back in Week 7. Dallas has had him on the field for 74.3% of their plays, resulting in 19 touches per game.
Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns (DK: $6,000/FD: $7,400)
After an exciting three-game run (338 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches on 66 touches), the Steelers bottled up Judkins in Week 6 (12/36). Game score led to Cleveland rotating in two other running backs more than expected. As a result, he scored only 3.6 fantasy points while being on the field for 40% of the Browns’ plays (55%, 58%, and 56% over the previous three weeks).
Miami’s defense ranks last in the NFL in rushing attempts (149), rushing yards (845), and yards per carry (5.7) allowed to running backs. Despite this weakness, six other defenses have allowed more fantasy points (159.90) in PPR formats. The Dolphins have also given up the fifth-most receiving yards (270) to backs. Here’s their week-to-week stats allowed to running backs:
- Indianapolis Colts (31/112 with three catches for 27 yards)
- New England Patriots (19/91 with eight catches for 119 yards)
- Buffalo Bills (23/132/1 with four catches for 18 yards)
- New York Jets (21/116 with seven catches for 48 yards)
- Carolina Panthers (29/236/1 with four catches for 35 yards)
- Los Angeles Chargers (24/138 with four catches for 23 yards and one score)
The weather looks to be a factor in this game, which suggests a heavy run game with lower scoring. Judkins should rebound in Week 7, and he averaged 18.27 fantasy points at DraftKings from Week 3 to Week 5, suggesting a 3X floor in this game. The Dolphins’ defense may try to creep up to stop the run, but it also invites a long scoring run by the Browns’ star rookie running back.
Romo Odunze, Chicago Bears (DK: $6,500/FD: $7,800)
Odunze saw his five-game scoring streak end against the Commanders, but he did have a touchdown called back due to a penalty. He comes off his worst day (2/32 on five targets) of the year while continuing to lead Chicago in wide receiver snaps (91.4%). At home this year, Odunze delivered two steady outcomes (6/37/1 and 3/62/1).
The Saints’ defense has faced the ninth-lowest targets (96) to wide receivers, but they ranked 25th in fantasy points allowed (198.20). Wideouts are scoring 3.10 fantasy points per catch while gaining 13.5 yards per reception. New Orleans defended Marvin Harrison (5/71/1), Jauan Jennings (5/89/1), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5/96/1), and Kayshon Boutte (5/93/2).
If DJ Moore can’t play, Odunze should see a slight bump in targets while Luther Burden moves up to WR3 status at a minimum. New Orleans could play better than expected offensively in this matchup, forcing the Bears’ offense into more passes. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (22/315/4) ranks poorly in coverage, suggesting that the Bears will test him in coverage with Odunze.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $7,300/FD: $8,000)
Last week against the Panthers, the fantasy market should have noticed a significant development in Pickens’ game. He worked the short areas of the field in one-on-one matchups, creating early advantages on chain-moving downs, potentially helping his scoring value at the goal line. In the past, the Steelers sent him down the sidelines to make jump ball plays, and Dallas didn’t expand his route tree with CeeDee Lamb on the field.
Pickens scored in five straight games (six total) while delivering two impact outcomes (8/134/2 and 9/168/1), with the first coming in a matchup (GB) that was expected to be challenging with Micah Parsons shortening the passing window for Dak Prescott. The return of Lamb clouds his potential targets, but a high-scoring contest would increase his chance of hitting paydirt.
The Commanders sit 23rd in wide receiver defense (68/905/6 on 109 targets) while allowing 32.42 fantasy per game in PPR formats. Most of their struggles came against Tre Tucker (8/149/3) and Drake London (8/110/1). Washington did slow down Malik Nabers (5/71) and Rome Odunze (2/32).
The return of Lamb hints of fewer chances for Pickens, but it also ensures WR2 coverage in an offense that’s riding a streak of three consecutive games with three passing scores or more without their top wideout. Dallas scored 80 points in their first two home games, highlighted by nine touchdowns over 24 possessions.