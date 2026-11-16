Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Leads the Way in Week 10 MNF Fantasy Football DFS FanDuel Showdown Lineup
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Week 10 wraps up at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, November 16, 2026 (7:15 PM CST), with the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (4-5). Both franchises enter the primetime spotlight in survival mode. Baltimore is trying to snap a four-game skid while going through a major quarterback transition, while Los Angeles is searching for its first victory of a brutal campaign.
For FanDuel Single-Game Showdown contests ($60,000 salary cap, 1.5x Captain/MVP multiplier, 0.5 PPR scoring) this matchup presents a classic low-total, high-leverage slate where identifying touchdown equity and confirmed depth chart roles will separate tournament winners from the pack.
Captain Selection: The Highest Ceiling
In a game with a 38.5 over/under, touchdown equity is king. A single-multi touchdown performance at the 1.5x MVP/Captain spot will carry an insurmountable advantage over rosters relying on yardage to accumulate.
Derrick Henry (BAL/RB): Henry is the undisputed top Captain play on the slate. Accounting for 8 total touchdowns through nine games (seven rushing, one receiving) and averaging nearly 20 carries per contest, Henry is Baltimore's primary offensive engine. With Jacoby Brissett learning the playbook on a short week, the Ravens should feed Henry inside the 20-yard line.
Zay Flowers (BAL/WR): If the Chargers stack the box to stop Henry, Flowers has explosive playmaking and yards-after-catch (YAC) profile to break the slate. He averages 14.3 yards per catch with three 100-yard games this season (including 150 yards in Week 1 and 137 yards in Week 7). His occasional designed rush attempts (six carries for 51 yards) also adds extra floor.
Justin Herbert (LAC/QB): Despite a rough 6:11 TD-to-INT ratio behind an injury-riddled offensive line who has surrendered 31 sacks, Herbert faces a Baltimore defense that has surrendered 33, 36, and 35 points over their last three games. He also adds sneaky rushing yardage (190 yards on 34 carries).
Flex Plays: Building Around Your Captain
Quarterback Stability: Jacoby Brissett ($11,000 FLEX) Provides significant salary relief compared to elite main-slate QBs while stepping into a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that is ranked 20th in the NFL. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle noted Brissett's willingness to "let it rip" downfield, giving him a 200+ passing yard ceiling with the possibility of adding a passing TD or two.
Touchdown Dependent RBs: Omarion Hampton ($10,500 FLEX) He remains the Chargers lead early-down and red-zone rusher (102 carries, 3 TDs). While his efficiency has dipped (3.6 YPC) and he faces a tough front, his workload inside the 10-yard line makes him the Chargers' likeliest rushing scorer.
Red-Zone Tight Ends: Mark Andrews ($8,000 FLEX) He has seen a dip in his volume since 2026 (31 catches for 237 yards, 1 TD), operating primarily on short routes (7.6 YPR). Veteran backup QBs historically lean on reliable tight ends on third downs and in the red zone, making Andrews a strong correlation piece with Brissett.
Undervalued DFS Plays & Salary Savers
Keaton Mitchell (LAC/RB/$6,500 FLEX): Operating as the Chargers' change-of-pace back and primary kick returner (369 kick return yards), Mitchell has quietly logged 46 carries (178 yards) and 18 receptions (103 yards, 1 TD). In a game where the Chargers are expected to trail, Mitchell's third-down route participation gives him a higher PPR floor than Hampton.
Tre Harris (LAC/WR/$7,500 FLEX): Harris actually leads all Chargers pass-catchers in receptions (21) with 262 receiving yards. Despite carrying a minor shoulder designation earlier this week, he is the direct beneficiary if McConkey is limited or ruled out.
Rashod Bateman (BAL/WR/$7,000 FLEX): Upgraded to full practice participant (calf), Bateman has been an efficient intermediate target (18 catches, 266 yards, and 14.8 YPR) who stretches the field opposite Flowers.
Final FanDuel MNF Showdown Lineup
Roster Spot
Player
Team/Position
FanDuel Salary
Role
MVP (1.5x)
Derrick Henry
Ravens/RB
$19,800
Highest touchdown equity on slate against a worn-down Chargers run defense.
FLEX
Jacoby Brissett
Ravens/QB
$11,800
Confirmed starter making his Ravens debut.
FLEX
Zay Flowers
Ravens/WR
$10,800
Clear WR1 alpha in Baltimore with slate-breaking YAC and big-play upside.
FLEX
Tre Harris
Chargers/WR
$8,800
Direct volume beneficiary with McConkey ruled out, steps into Chargers' primary target role.
FLEX
Keaton Mitchell
Chargers/RB
$4,400
Top point-per-dollar RB value, passing-down back who thrives in negative game scripts.
FLEX
Charlie Kolar
Chargers/TE
$2,000
Expected high route participation with David Njoku banged up and McConkey ruled out.
All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.