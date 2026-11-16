Derrick Henry & Zay Flowers Leads the Way in Week 10 MNF Fantasy Football DFS FanDuel Showdown Lineup

Week 10 wraps up at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday, November 16, 2026 (7:15 PM CST), with the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) visiting the Baltimore Ravens (4-5). Both franchises enter the primetime spotlight in survival mode. Baltimore is trying to snap a four-game skid while going through a major quarterback transition, while Los Angeles is searching for its first victory of a brutal campaign.

For FanDuel Single-Game Showdown contests ($60,000 salary cap, 1.5x Captain/MVP multiplier, 0.5 PPR scoring) this matchup presents a classic low-total, high-leverage slate where identifying touchdown equity and confirmed depth chart roles will separate tournament winners from the pack.

Captain Selection: The Highest Ceiling

In a game with a 38.5 over/under, touchdown equity is king. A single-multi touchdown performance at the 1.5x MVP/Captain spot will carry an insurmountable advantage over rosters relying on yardage to accumulate.

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) in action against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Henry (BAL/RB): Henry is the undisputed top Captain play on the slate. Accounting for 8 total touchdowns through nine games (seven rushing, one receiving) and averaging nearly 20 carries per contest, Henry is Baltimore's primary offensive engine. With Jacoby Brissett learning the playbook on a short week, the Ravens should feed Henry inside the 20-yard line.

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Flowers (BAL/WR): If the Chargers stack the box to stop Henry, Flowers has explosive playmaking and yards-after-catch (YAC) profile to break the slate. He averages 14.3 yards per catch with three 100-yard games this season (including 150 yards in Week 1 and 137 yards in Week 7). His occasional designed rush attempts (six carries for 51 yards) also adds extra floor.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off the field after their game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert (LAC/QB): Despite a rough 6:11 TD-to-INT ratio behind an injury-riddled offensive line who has surrendered 31 sacks, Herbert faces a Baltimore defense that has surrendered 33, 36, and 35 points over their last three games. He also adds sneaky rushing yardage (190 yards on 34 carries).

Flex Plays: Building Around Your Captain

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Stability: Jacoby Brissett ($11,000 FLEX) Provides significant salary relief compared to elite main-slate QBs while stepping into a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense that is ranked 20th in the NFL. Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle noted Brissett's willingness to "let it rip" downfield, giving him a 200+ passing yard ceiling with the possibility of adding a passing TD or two.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs with the ball against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Touchdown Dependent RBs: Omarion Hampton ($10,500 FLEX) He remains the Chargers lead early-down and red-zone rusher (102 carries, 3 TDs). While his efficiency has dipped (3.6 YPC) and he faces a tough front, his workload inside the 10-yard line makes him the Chargers' likeliest rushing scorer.

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red-Zone Tight Ends: Mark Andrews ($8,000 FLEX) He has seen a dip in his volume since 2026 (31 catches for 237 yards, 1 TD), operating primarily on short routes (7.6 YPR). Veteran backup QBs historically lean on reliable tight ends on third downs and in the red zone, making Andrews a strong correlation piece with Brissett.

Undervalued DFS Plays & Salary Savers

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) returns a kickoff for 28 yards during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Former Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keaton Mitchell (LAC/RB/$6,500 FLEX): Operating as the Chargers' change-of-pace back and primary kick returner (369 kick return yards), Mitchell has quietly logged 46 carries (178 yards) and 18 receptions (103 yards, 1 TD). In a game where the Chargers are expected to trail, Mitchell's third-down route participation gives him a higher PPR floor than Hampton.

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Harris (LAC/WR/$7,500 FLEX): Harris actually leads all Chargers pass-catchers in receptions (21) with 262 receiving yards. Despite carrying a minor shoulder designation earlier this week, he is the direct beneficiary if McConkey is limited or ruled out.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashod Bateman (BAL/WR/$7,000 FLEX): Upgraded to full practice participant (calf), Bateman has been an efficient intermediate target (18 catches, 266 yards, and 14.8 YPR) who stretches the field opposite Flowers.

Final FanDuel MNF Showdown Lineup

Roster Spot Player Team/Position FanDuel Salary Role MVP (1.5x) Derrick Henry Ravens/RB $19,800 Highest touchdown equity on slate against a worn-down Chargers run defense. FLEX Jacoby Brissett Ravens/QB $11,800 Confirmed starter making his Ravens debut. FLEX Zay Flowers Ravens/WR $10,800 Clear WR1 alpha in Baltimore with slate-breaking YAC and big-play upside. FLEX Tre Harris Chargers/WR $8,800 Direct volume beneficiary with McConkey ruled out, steps into Chargers' primary target role. FLEX Keaton Mitchell Chargers/RB $4,400 Top point-per-dollar RB value, passing-down back who thrives in negative game scripts. FLEX Charlie Kolar Chargers/TE $2,000 Expected high route participation with David Njoku banged up and McConkey ruled out.

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