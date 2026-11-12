Ladd McConkey Injury Updates: Latest on Chargers Star for Week 10 vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to find a rhythm or identity on offense in 2026. Heading into Week 10 on Monday Night Football, the problem may continue against the Baltimore Ravens with star receiver Ladd McConkey battling another injury.

The Chargers offense has been plagued by injuries this season. The Chargers' practice facility is minutes away from Los Angeles International Airport and whether it's the water or the air in Los Angeles, it is giving the electrical substation in San Francisco a legitimate challenge. The offensive line is on their fifth left guard option, they have rotated five different tackle combinations and just had to bench their right guard.

The wide receiver room has not fared much better with nearly every one of the Chargers original six receivers missing time. Returner Derius Davis is the only wide receiver on the roster to play in all eight games.

Here’s a look at McConkey injury updates before the Chargers play the Ravens in Week 10.

Ladd McConkey injury updates

Ladd McConkey suffered an injury against the Texans last week and was ruled questionable to return, ultimately not playing after apparent back issues during pregame warmups.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey has been cursed by the football gods this season. He has experienced rib, foot, and back injuries along with suffering a concussion. McConkey has played a full game only twice this season. The new offense under Mike McDaniel seems to be putting him inline for much more damaging hits but the offense is horribly inefficient when McConkey is not on the field.

After playing a full game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, coming off a week seven bye, it was a shock when it was announced at the start of their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans that McConkey was questionable to return with a back injury.

injury update: Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 8, 2026

The Chargers play on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens so McConkey will have an extra day of rest despite the travel. The Chargers did not practice on Wednesday and will have their first official injury report on Thursday. It will be worth monitoring how McConkey starts the week to determine his availability for Monday night if he is able to practice. Injury reports will be updated as the Chargers release them.

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