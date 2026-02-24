Desmond Bane, LeBron James,  and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Magic

The last game of Tuesday’s NBA slate will feature a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Desmond Bane Over 20.5 Points

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wing for the Orlando Magic, Desmond Bane, has stacked two big performances together in the Magic’s last two games. In these contests, he has dropped 34 and 36 points–both point totals rank inside the top five for the highest scoring games he has had this season. Taking this momentum into a matchup against Los Angeles makes his point prop like a great play. This becomes even more true, adding to his recent success against the Lakers.

In Bane’s last four career games against Los Anegeles he has had 21 or more points three times. Los Angeles also ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in fewest points allowed per game.

Paolo Banchero Under 7.5 Rebounds

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In three of his last four games, versatile forward for the Magic, Paolo Banchero, has had eight or more rebounds just one time. He takes this play into a game against one of the better teams in the NBA at limiting rebounds, the Lakers. This plays a huge factor in making his under on boards a great player prop to take on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles this season is allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 48.9. Also, in the five games Banchero has played against the Lakers in his career, he has not had eight or more rebounds one time.

LeBron James Under 6.5 Assists

Feb 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez

In LeBron James last five games, he has hit the under on his Tuesday assist line set at 6.5 five games in a row. James on the season, has had many big games where he has gone on to log 10 or more assists, but despite that, his trend of hitting the under should continue against Orlando.

The Magic this season are allowing the eighth fewest assists per game in the NBA, 25.2. Over their last three games, they are allowing the fewest assists per game in the league, 20.0.

Jake LaRavia Over 4.5 Points

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) warms up before a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This point line for Jake LaRavia is way too low. In his last two games, he has hit the under on this prop, scoring three and four points. But with this lull in covering the prop, he has hit over on this line at 4.5 more times than not. In the 56 games he has played this season, he has hit the over on this line 42 times. Also, he has not had fewer than five points in three consecutive games once this season.

The Magic do have a solid defense, allowing the 13th fewest points per game in the NBA, even with this due to the reasons above, LaRavia’s over on points is still a great play.

Jalen Suggs Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

In his last five games shooting guard for Orlando, Jalen Suggs has hit the over on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop three times. This should even out with him primed to hit the under on this prop line Tuesday against Los Angeles.

The Lakers, in their last three games, are tied for allowing the third fewest made threes per game in the NBA, 9.7.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI