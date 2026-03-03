Devin Booker, Russell Westbrook, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Kings vs. Suns

The final game of Tuesday’s NBA slate will feature the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns on NBC. Here are some of the best player props for the contest on Underdog Fantasy.

Maxime Raynaud Over 22.5 Points+Rebounds

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) runs up the court during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The French rookie for the Kings, Maxime Raynaud, in what has been a nightmare season for Sacramento, has been one of the few bright spots. This season, he is averaging 10.4 PPG and 7.1 RPG. He looks like he could be a real piece moving forward in the Kings' rebuild.

With that, Raynaud’s has been consistent in covering the over on his 22.5 points+rebounds line in his last five games. He has hit the over in four of these contests. Going up against Phoneix this should continue. In their last three game, the Suns are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for allowing the fifth most rebounds per game in the NBA.

Collin Gillespie Over 4.5 Assists

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going up against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, Colin Gillespie should hit the over on his 4.5 assists prop with ease.

Sacramento this season is allowing the fifth-most assists per game in the NBA. Also, in Gilespie’s last two games against the Kings this season, he had five or more assists. In his latest outing against them he logged nine.

Devin Booker Over 23.5 Points

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the New York Knicks in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Gillespie and every other player on the Suns, Devin Booker’s stats should benefit from going up against the Kings. This season, Sacramento is allowing the third-most points per game in the NBA, 121.2. In their last three games, they are allowing an even higher average, giving up 125.7 PPG.

Booker against the Kings this season has had great success in scoring. In two of the three games the Suns have played against Sacramento this season, Booker has had 31 or more points. With this taking his over at 23.5 is a great play, especially with how the Kings' defense has performed lately.

Russell Westbrook Over 13.5 Points

Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a play during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook has been solid on the offensive end for Sacramento this season, especially in their last five games. In four out of five of these matchups, Westbrook has had 14 or more points. This trend of covering the over on his Tuesday points player prop line should continue.

In Westbrook’s last two games against Phoneix he has scored 19 and 17 points. The Suns have been one of the better defenses in the NBA in their last three games, but even with that, the scoring momentum Westbrook has going for him in this matchup is enough to take his over on this prop.

Nique Clifford Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Feb 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Nique Clifford (5) dribbles in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

There have been ups and downs for the rookie out of Colardo State, Nique Clifford, all season. Recently, his perimeter shooting has been a down. In his last eight games, he has only had one game in which he has made two or more 3-pointers. These shooting struggles should continue against the Suns.

This season, Phoneix are allowing the third fewest made threes per game in the NBA.

