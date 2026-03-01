Suns Ready for Devin Booker Return

The return of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is near.

Booker, who has missed the last week of basketball due to a hip injury, is progressing well ahead of Phoenix's busy week of hoops — beginning with a late Tuesday night tilt against the Sacramento Kings before returning home for a three-in-four against the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets.

"Continues to progress. He was able to get some live work here in practice, which again helps because we have so many days in between, so we can do that. Even some of our rotation players were able to get in and do some 5-on-5 up and down work," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters on Sunday (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic).

"We'll see how that goes for tomorrow, how he feels tomorrow and then of course Tuesday."

Phoenix will reveal its initial injury report against the Kings on Monday evening, which could see Booker completely off after the long period of rest. Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro initially reported Booker would return this week, either on Tuesday or Thursday.

The Suns are 34-26 and have the West's seventh seed in their possession moving into their final 22 games. They're only 1.5 games back from the Los Angeles Lakers and the sixth seed, which would see them avoid the play-in tournament.

Phoenix struggled to a 2-2 record last week without Booker in the mix, leaving an obvious hole on the offensive end of the floor.

"You get Book back, it definitely makes everybody's life easier. Makes my life easier," Suns center Mark Williams added. "Obviously defenses got to show him a lot more attention ... He's going to be top of the scouting report, the focal point [for other teams].

"Everybody knows the talent he is and obviously these last couple of games where we've been struggling offensively, having that bail-out card or get out of jail free [card]. It'll be good to have him back, whenever that is."

Booker is averaging 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the 2025-26 season.

His return should also help fellow guard Jalen Green in the scoring department.

"Now he's played in those games, five games after the All-Star break. He's a little sore from it and that's normal. Just going through all the normal basketball things that you take for granted when you start the season. Now he's doing it 50 games in. When Book does come back, that adds a different piece. I think we're all excited for that to see how it all looks," Ott added on Green.