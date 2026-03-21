Devin Booker, Ryan Rollins, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Suns vs. Bucks

There is still plenty of NBA action going on in the midst of all the games of March Madness. One intriguing matchup on Saturday’s NBA slate of games features the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Ryan Rollins Under 15.5 Points

Mar 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) makes a pass against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ryan Rollins, in what has been a rough season for the Bucks, in his first year with the team, has done well. He has provided consistent scoring, and in his last five games has covered the over on his 15.5 point prop line at a good rate, scoring 16 or more points four times. Despite this, taking the under on his scoring prop is the correct play for Saturday.

The Suns this season have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They are allowing the sixth fewest points per game, 111.2. Also, Rollins recently played Phoenix and hit the under on his points prop for Saturday, scoring 14 points.

Devin Booker Over 27.5 Points

Mar 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics during the first half at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Opposite to the Suns, the Bucks in the 2025-2026 season have been a below-average defensive team. They have especially been bad in their last three games, as they are allowing the fifth most points per game over this span in the NBA, 124.7. Combo guard for the Suns, Devin Booker should be able to take advantage of their recent poor play on defense, and cover the over on his 27.5 point prop.

Booker, in his last five games, has scored 28 or more points four times. This includes a game against the Boston Celtics where he dropped 40 points.

Oso Ighodaro Over 7.5 Rebounds

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) shoots a free throw in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In the absence of Suns center Mark Williams still being out, Oso Ighodaro should step up in the rebounding department for the Suns on Saturday. This should be especially true with the Bucks being the Suns’ opponent.

Milawaukkee this season is allowing the 10th most rebounds per game in the NBA, 54.

Bobby Portis Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, Bobby Portis looks in line to hit the under on his 3-pointers made prop on Saturday. He has a slightly above-average hit rate on this prop in his past five games, covering the over three times. Despite this, his under is still the correct play.

This season, the Suns have been one of the best teams in the NBA in defending the three-point line. They are allowing the third fewest 3-point makes from distance this season, allowing just 12.1 3-point makes per game in the NBA. This is the third-lowest average in the NBA.

Collin Gillespie Over 4.5 Assists

Mar 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Guard for the Phoenix Suns, Collin Gillespie, in his last two games had had five or more assists, and this should continue against Milwaukee.

The Bucks have had poor rotations on defense this season, resulting in teams consistently getting big assist totals against them. They are allowing the sixth most assists per game in the NBA this season, 27.8. Also, in a game against the Bucks this season, Gillespie had nine assists.

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