Devin Booker Gets Real on Suns' Struggles

The Phoenix Suns' season is beginning to reach its conclusion, and Devin Booker knows they need to find a way to fix their current form.

The Suns have lost three consecutive games for the first time since the beginning of the season. In a tight race to make the West's top six seeds, every game grows with importance.

Phoenix simply hasn't been up to task as of late, and while they've essentially punched a ticket to the play-in tournament, the Suns have bigger aspirations.

"We've just got to learn how to win together. Still a first-year group that's dealt with injuries and not much time to go through these stretches earlier in the season together and figure out what works," Booker said after the Suns' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (h/t Duane Rankin).

Now at 39-30, the Suns are three games back as the West's seventh seed.

Injuries have certainly derailed Phoenix's season in terms of results and cohesion. The Suns have rarely seen their entire lineup healthy through the course of the regular season, and in clutch moments, it's shown.

“We had another hot start,” Booker continued after the loss to Minnesota, who is without Anthony Edwards.

“We just had to sustain the lead, keep doing what we were doing to get us the early lead that we had. Tough back-to-back, three-hour flight from Boston. We came in on a high, and I think, you know just slowly went away.”

The Suns have the eighth-toughest strength of schedule remaining, so the sledding won't get any easier in their attempt to climb up the standings.

Still, the concern more so surrounds Phoenix's current mode of play and not where they can end up in the postseason.

The Suns are hoping to get starters Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks back into the lineup soon. When exactly both return is to be seen.

Phoenix's road trip will come to an end against one of the West's top teams in the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, which is projected to hand them a fourth consecutive loss and in that case would match a season-high streak of losses.

“Got to stay together,” Suns guard Jalen Green said (h/t Rankin).

“Guard our yard. Protect each other. They’re a fast team, too. It’s going to be a fast-paced game. I think that plays into our advantage.”

If the Suns will rescue the end of their season, Green has to be right.