Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Suns vs. Rockets

The final game of Tuesday’s NBA slate will be a featured matchup on Peacock between the Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Dillon Brooks Over 17.5 Points

Feb 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) warms up before an NBA game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Forward for the Suns, Dillon Brooks, after missing a month's worth of games with an injury, is back on the court again. Tuesday will mark his fourth game back, and after slowly bringing him back in the fold, he seems to be back at full go. In his first two games, he played under 30 minutes, and in his latest game against the Chicago Bulls, he played 33 minutes. Now that he is not limited, he should be able to cover the over on his 17.5 points prop for Tuesday.

In two out of three games against Houston this season, Brooks has had over 18 points. He should also have a little more of a motive to have a big game, with the Rockets trading him in the offseason.

Kevin Durant Over 24.5 Points

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In his last four games, Kevin Durant has scored 25 or more points in three games. He should continue to cover the over on his 24.5 point player prop on Monday.

Phoenix does have one of the better defenses in the NBA, allowing 111.3 PPG. This ranks as the seventh-lowest average in the NBA. Despite their defensive level, Durant should still be able to cover the over on his points prop. In two games against the Rockets this season, he had 25 or more points both times.

Mark Williams Under 7.5 Rebounds

Feb 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big man for the Suns, Mark Williams, has been a great addition to Phoenix in his first season with the team. In his last four games, he has covered the over on his 7.5 rebounding line for Tuesday three times. Despite his recent success, he should hit the under on this prop.

Houston this season is allowing the second-fewest rebounds per game, 48.9. In two games against the Suns this season, Williams has had eight or more rebounds one time.

Alperen Sengun Under 8.5 Rebounds

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) reacts after being called for a traveling violation against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Like Williams big man for the Rockets, Alperen Sengun should also hit the under on his rebound prop line for Tuesday.

Sengun comes into Tuesday, hitting the under on his 8.5 rebounding prop line in three of his last four games. Also, in the lone game Sengun played against the Suns this season, he had five rebounds.

Jalen Green Under 3.5 Assists

Mar 30, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) walks to the bench during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With the low amount of points the Rockets are allowing per game, they are also giving up a low number of assists. Guard for the Suns, Jalen Green, with this in mind, should hit the under on his 3.5 assists line.

The Rockets this season are allowing the third-fewest assists per game, 24.7. In their last three games, they are tied for allowing the seventh fewest assists per game in the NBA over the following stretch, 25.7. Green has yet to play the Rockets this season, but in his last five games, he has had under four assists three times.

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