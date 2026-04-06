Suns, Dillon Brooks Dodge Massive Bullet

The Phoenix Suns will indeed have Dillon Brooks for their massive clash against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Brooks was hit with a technical foul in last night's win over the Chicago Bulls, which would have seen him suspended for Tuesday after reaching the next threshold of fouls for suspension, as he'll be suspended every two techs after surpassing the 16-foul mark earlier this season.

However, the NBA reviewed and later rescinded the foul on Brooks.

"The technical fouls on Dillon Brooks (PHX) and Mac McClung (CHI) issued with 7:24 remaining in the 4th quarter on April 5 have been rescinded upon league office review," said the NBA in an official statement.

Brooks, who just returned from injury last week, has been an instrumental part of Phoenix's success this regular season. His 20.4 points per night is a career high while he's an obvious tone setter for the Susn on a nightly basis.

"He brings the energy, the intensity and edge to us," Suns guard Collin Gillespie said of Brooks last week. "He relieves a lot of pressure offensively because he can go get a bucket himself. We’re excited to have him back finally."

Brooks, who previously played for Houston before being traded to Phoenix this offseason, is excited to see the Rockets in the friendly walls of Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday.

"It'll be a great environment. JG (Jalen Green) first game against Houston. Should be a good one. It's another test for us on making this journey to the playoffs," Brooks said to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

The Suns are currently scratching and clawing for any small chance to climb into the West's top six, though a loss to Houston would effectively eliminate those chances.