Dillon Brooks, LeBron James, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Lakers vs. Suns

The final tip-off time in the NBA on Friday will be a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Dillon Brooks Over 17.5 Points

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Wing for the Suns, Dillon Brooks, shows up for every game he suits up for, but when he faces LeBron James, his intensity manages to find another level. While his struggles in a playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies come to mind against James and the Lakers, his play of late against them when it comes to scoring has been at a high level.

Brooks, in three games against Los Angeles this season, has had 18 or more points every time. Also, the Lakers in their last three games have been bad defensively. They are allowing the eighth most PPG over this stretch in the NBA, 120.0. With this, Brooks looks primed to cover the over on his 17.5 points prop on Friday night.

LeBron James Under 24.5 Points

Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out until the postseason, James has been relied on heavily for offensive production. Through this, he has scored 25 or more points in his last two games, but he should hit the under on his 24.5 point prop line on Friday against Phoenix.

The Suns this season are allowing the seventh fewest PPG in the NBA, 111.3. Also, in four games against Phoenix this season, James has had fewer than 25 points three times.

Deandre Ayton Over 7.5 Rebounds

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big man Deandre Ayton should be able to snag at least eight rebounds on Friday, despite his recent success in doing so. In Ayton’s last four games, he has not had eight or more rebounds one time.

While Ayton has not had recent success in getting rebounds in the four games he has played against the Suns this season, he has. Against them, he has had eight or more rebounds three times. Also, the Suns have been one of the worst teams in limiting rebounds in the NBA in their last three games. Over this stretch, they are giving up the second-most rebounds per game in the league, 59.0.

Collin Gillespie Over 4.5 Assists

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) dribbles against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Guard for the Suns, Collin Gillespie, should hit the over on his 4.5 assists line on Friday.

In the four games Gillespie has played against the Lakers this season, he has had five or more assists three times. Also, the Lakers are allowing assists at a rapid rate. On the season, they are tied for giving up the ninth most assists per game in the league, 27.6. This is a great prop to take the over on, especially with Gillespie's line being this low. His prop may be at a bit of a discount because he has not hit the over on his 4.5 prop line once in his last five games.

Rui Hachimura Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The logic of taking the under on this prop is fairly simple. The Suns this season are tied for allowing the second-fewest made threes per game in the NBA, at 12.2. Against the Suns’ elite perimeter defense, Lakers wing Rui Hachimura has not had much success. In two games against Phoenix this season, he had fewer than two made 3-pointers each time.

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