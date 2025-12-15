Dolphins vs Steelers DraftKings Showdown TE Strategy: Darren Waller vs Pat Freiermuth

The last time the Steelers played on Monday night, there was a glowing sign that a tight end could be the captain, and a second tight end could hit the board. Pat Freirmuth (5/111/2) came off the bench to torch the Bengals’ secondary. Noah Fant (4/44/1) filled out the backend of the showdown ticket.

Darren Waller, Miami Dolphins (DK: $4,400)

Since coming off the injured list for the second time, Waller delivered two dull showings (3/47 and 3/17) while being on the field for 47% and 37% of the Dolphins’ plays. Earlier in the year, he scored four times over a three-game stretch, leading to two productive days (17.70 and 18.80 fantasy points). Unfortunately, Waller was knocked out of Week 7 after 16 plays, costing him another four matchups.

Shawn Childs

As I painted in my tight end lead-in, the Steelers have risk against the tight ends (208.80 fantasy points). They’ve allowed eight touchdowns, with tight ends catching 71.8% of their targets.

Hunter Henry (8/90/2)

Tucker Kraft (7/143/2)

Colston Loveland (4/49/1)

Last week, Waller scored a touchdown that was called back by a penalty, showcasing his value at the goal line. Miami has mixed in Greg Dulcich more at tight end over the past five games (5/49, 1/22, 2/18, 2/24, and 3/41). Waller has a reasonable chance of scoring, and his salary screams value.

Best Dolphins vs. Steelers DraftKings Showdown Running Back Targets for Week 15!

Pittsburgh Steelers Tight Ends

The Steelers’ tight ends have 82 catches for 797 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 targets this year, ranking them fifth in tight end scoring (209.70) in PPR formats. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh rotates three tight ends.

Pat Freiermuth ($3,000) has 28 catches for 307 yards and four touchdowns on 35 targets this season, but the Steelers have given him TE3 snaps (48.5%) this year. His ticket has come in only once (31.10 fantasy points) despite being Pittsburgh’s top tight end in 2024 (65/653/7). Freiermuth falls into the filler/wild card category due to his questionable snap count.

Darnell Washington ($2,600) remains the TE1 for the Steelers in snap count (58.5%), but he has scored over 10.00 fantasy points only once (4/67), and he reached the end zone only in Week 7 (3/2/1).

After Week 1 (6/15/1), the Steelers have struggled to get Jonnu Smith ($2,800) involved in the offense. He teased in Week 7 (6/28/1), by scoring the first touchdown of the game, but Pat Freiermuth proved to be the value at tight end for the DFS market in that matchup. He scored fewer than 6.0 fantasy points in seven consecutive contests.

Shawn Childs

The Dolphins slipped to 31st in tight end defense (215.70 fantasy points). They’ve caught 76.6% of their targets while reaching the endzone seven times.

Tyler Warren (7/76)

Mason Taylor (5/65)

Oronde Gadsden (7/68)

Kyle Pitts (9/59)

Mark Andrews (2/22/2)

I expect a Steelers’ touchdown tonight via a tight end. Pat Freiemuth is the option with the highest ceiling if the game flow shifts his way.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: