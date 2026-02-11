Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Plus 3 FanDuel/DraftKings NBA DFS Picks Today, Jan 11

The NBA is going really deep in basketball action tonight. Fantasy Basketball owners must glow in the volume of it all. We have a strong 13-game main slate for DFS. This makes the value run indefinitely, and we must be sure we have found it. As Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns awarded us gold last night, the road never ends. We have more mining to do tonight with these five great plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Egor Demin, PG/SG (BKN) — $5,000 (FanDuel) | $5,000 (DraftKings)

Demin is back from "rest." It is speculated that he may have battled some leg soreness. From someone who was at the Nets game over the weekend, Demin did look stiff and kept riding the bike in the tunnel. Anyway, rest should have him back to normal tonight.

The Pacers are the 2nd-worst against point guards. He has been boom-or-bust, making Demin a great play when the time is right. He will be owned to a lower expected amount, and we will take his upside to hit 7x or better.

Donovan Mitchell, SG/PG (CLE) — $9,900 (FanDuel) | $9,500 (DraftKings)

Recent results suggest that the Harden addition may help take double-teams off of Mitchell. He can play more as a shooting guard now, which will help him. Over Mitchell's last three games, he has no fewer than 52 fantasy points. Tonight, the Cavaliers face the Wizards, who rank as a bottom-five defense in the NBA. That >30% usage rate will flow.

Simone Fontecchio, SF/PF (MIA) — $4,100 (FanDuel) | $4,300 (DraftKings)

Simone Fontecchio from the LOGO 💰



MIA holds a slight lead in Q2! pic.twitter.com/ZSaCRPOIMa — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2026

With both Norman Powell and Pelle Larrson out tonight, Fontecchio has a great opportunity ahead of him. As it is, Fontecchio is 7th on the Heat in usage rate. Tonight, he can go into a top-four state. With the Pelicans ranking 8th worst against small forwards, the matchup suits Fontecchio, who also has 30 or more fantasy points in two of his last four games.

Derik Queen, PF/C (NO) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,000 (DraftKings)

As the year goes on, Queen does, and will continue to get better. Queen has 34 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. Despite averaging 4.8x salary this season, his trend is above 5.0x at this point.

In this matchup, the Pelicans are set to face the Heat, a team that ranks 8th-worst against power forwards. Zion Williamson has also demonstrated some limitations, often falling short of reaching 40 fantasy points. Conversely, Queen has shown effective rebounding skills and a significant usage rate when on the court. This could affect the Pelicans' overall performance in this game.

Rudy Gobert, C (MIN) — $6,400 (FanDuel) | $6,500 (DraftKings)

This is an attractive price on Gobert. He averages 5.1x of this salary and still plays to normal minutes. The salary is interesting, but we'll keep it in mind. The Trail Blazers will come to town for this game, as they rank 8th-worst against centers. Gobert has 40 or more points in two of his last seven games, including another two games of 34 or more.

