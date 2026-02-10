Kyle Filipowski and 3 Other Buy-Low Candidates in Fantasy Basketball
Risk versus reward, that is the key to fantasy sports. If you can find a great ratio of risk to reward, you shall find yourself victorious. The best way to manage risk versus reward is in free agency and on the trading block. While some players trend upward, others fall. We must find players trending upward and buy them low. These are the best buy-lows of Week 17.
Nolan Traore, PG (BKN)
The Nets are a very developmental NBA team with an array of young, talented players. As the season progresses, they will all improve. The most notable player at the moment is Traore. He has only seven starts this season, but he has all seven of those in each of his last seven games. Traore plans to stay here and continue to perform at a high level, as evidenced by his 16.3 points per game over the last week, 130% above his season average.
Cooper Flagg, PG/SG/PF (DAL)
This is a bold pick, but one that should trend in the right direction, rather than the wrong one. The 19-year-old is going to be a face of the league sooner or later. This is his team, especially as Anthony Davis is officially gone. Flagg has started all 48 games and has no less than 32 points in four of his last five games. He has No. 1 positional player upside.
Kyle Filipowski, PF/C (UTA)
The Jazz are in full-on tank mode. This is no secret: the Jazz are actively benching Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the 4th quarter. This will benefit Filipowski, who has posted a double-double in four of his last six games. Volume is king, and his volume is going to keep rising while the Jazz go for the No. 1 pick.
John Collins, PF/C (LAC)
With the departure of James Harden, the volume will rise for Collins. They play different positions, but that perimeter volume will end up with Collins, a multifaceted big man. Collins has 15 or more points in eight of his last ten games, including each of his last six. Collins also has seven or more rebounds in four of his last five games. The Clippers still chase that playoff spot, and Collins will play hard for it.
Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.