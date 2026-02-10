Kyle Filipowski and 3 Other Buy-Low Candidates in Fantasy Basketball

Risk versus reward, that is the key to fantasy sports. If you can find a great ratio of risk to reward, you shall find yourself victorious. The best way to manage risk versus reward is in free agency and on the trading block. While some players trend upward, others fall. We must find players trending upward and buy them low. These are the best buy-lows of Week 17.

Nolan Traore, PG (BKN)

The Nets are a very developmental NBA team with an array of young, talented players. As the season progresses, they will all improve. The most notable player at the moment is Traore. He has only seven starts this season, but he has all seven of those in each of his last seven games. Traore plans to stay here and continue to perform at a high level, as evidenced by his 16.3 points per game over the last week, 130% above his season average.

Cooper Flagg, PG/SG/PF (DAL)

This is a bold pick, but one that should trend in the right direction, rather than the wrong one. The 19-year-old is going to be a face of the league sooner or later. This is his team, especially as Anthony Davis is officially gone. Flagg has started all 48 games and has no less than 32 points in four of his last five games. He has No. 1 positional player upside.

Kyle Filipowski, PF/C (UTA)

One of the worst cases of tanking I’ve ever seen: last night, the Jazz were up by 17 towards the end of the third quarter— Lauri Markkanen had 27, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 22, and Jusuf Nurkic had 14 rebounds.



Out of nowhere, they were all benched for the entire fourth quarter, and… pic.twitter.com/Ye61piWy19 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 8, 2026

The Jazz are in full-on tank mode. This is no secret: the Jazz are actively benching Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the 4th quarter. This will benefit Filipowski, who has posted a double-double in four of his last six games. Volume is king, and his volume is going to keep rising while the Jazz go for the No. 1 pick.

John Collins, PF/C (LAC)

With the departure of James Harden, the volume will rise for Collins. They play different positions, but that perimeter volume will end up with Collins, a multifaceted big man. Collins has 15 or more points in eight of his last ten games, including each of his last six. Collins also has seven or more rebounds in four of his last five games. The Clippers still chase that playoff spot, and Collins will play hard for it.

