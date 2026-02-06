Donte DiVincenzo, Zion Williamson Project to Own FanDuel/DraftKings DFS on Feb 6

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and we now have a bunch of new-look rosters. We also have some games scheduled in which former teammates will face off. This shows Myles Turner against the Pacers, while several others may make their team debuts. Tonight, the main slate runs six games deep, and we will look to take advantage, as always. Here are the best five value plays of the night.

Kris Dunn, PG/SG (LAC) — $4,400 (FanDuel) | $4,800 (DraftKings)

Dunn is one of the highest value plays on this slate. With James Harden gone, Dunn should see a significant increase in usage and minutes. No statistical proof can be made with the new-look roster, but at the listed price, he will not take much to hit 5x or even 6x. This is especially true with Dunn facing the Kings' 2nd-worst defense against point guards.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG/PG (MIN) — $6,200 (FanDuel) | $6,200 (DraftKings)

The Timberwolves’ updated roster:



PG: Donte DiVincenzo

SG: Anthony Edwards

SF: Jaden McDaniels

PF: Julius Randle

C: Rudy Gobert



Naz Reid

Ayo Dosunmu

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Bones Hyland

Joan Beringer

Jaylen Clark

Joe Ingles — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) February 6, 2026

The former National Championship MVP is slotted into a nice spot here. The Pelicans come up north, ranking 7th-worst in perimeter defense against shooting guards. On average, DiVincenzo averages 4.8x of this salary. He is a sharp-shooter with a 31% 3-point make rate, and the Pelicans rank 29th to shooting guards in 3-pointers allowed. Let's dominate the perimiter.

Toumani Camara, SF/PF (POR) — $5,600 (FanDuel) | $6,500 (DraftKings)

Camara has shown nearly 7x of value with 34 or more FanDuel points in four of his last seven games. We should expect to see his upside again tonight, facing off against the Grizzlies' 2nd-worst defense against small forwards. Camara averages about 4.8x o this salary,averages about 4.8x this salary, and while playing his best basketball of late, we can see great things.

Zion Williamson, PF (NO) — $7,900 (FanDuel) | $8,000 (DraftKings

When Williamson is gifted to us at a sub-$8,000 salary, it generally pays out. This is too cheap for a man of his talents. Williamson is in a bit of a cold stretch, but nobody is usually as good, or as bad, as the game before. Averages suggest Williamson is due for a big game.

The Pelicans will face the Timberwolves tonight, who rank 8th worst against power forwards. Given the matchup, the player, and Williamson's team-leading 26% usage rate, we can surely see 7x in the distance.

Myles Turner, C (MIL) — $6,200 (FanDuel) | $6,400 (DraftKings)

It's been a little while now, but Turner is facing his old team. That should bring something out of the man. Nonetheless, Turner faces a Pacers team ranked 7th worst against centers. They desperately needed to add size, and they just did by acquiring Zubac. However, Zubac will not play today. Turner may be able to repeat the three 47-point games that he has produced over the last two weeks of basketball.

