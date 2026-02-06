NBA Trade Eval: Ivica Zubac Gets Sent To Pacers In Deal Involving Bennedict Mathurin

In the early hours of the much-anticipated final day of the NBA trade deadline, small trades popped up, but big deals had yet to happen. It was not until the final hour before the deadline closed that a big deal broke the timeline. This deal involved the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Indiana Pacers-Los Angeles Clippers Trade

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) celebrates a made shot in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana Receives:

C Ivica Zubac

SF Kobe Brown

Los Angeles Receives:

SF Bennedict Mathurin

C Isaiah Jackson

2026 first-round pick (via IND 1-4 and 10-30 protected), 2028 second-round pick (via IND), 2029 first-round pick (via IND)

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Pacers

This one is a bit of a head-scratcher for Indiana. They are in the midst of a down year with their star guard, Tyrese Haliburton, still recovering from a season-ending injury. They currently have an overall record of 13-38, ranking them last in the Eastern Conference. With this record, they also currently have the second-best odds to land the #1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. The lottery, however, is not guaranteed. It is up to fate.

With this deal, the Pacers gave up their 2026 first-round pick, with a 1-4 protection on it and a 10-30 also attached to it. Meaning if their ping pong ball lands in the 5-9 slot, they lose their pick to the Clippers this season. That could be brutal with what looks to be one of the more talent-loaded draft classes in recent memory on the way.

That is the head-scratching part, but there is still good in this trade for Indiana. They get a traditional starting big, which they did not have, in Ivica Zubac. Pairing him up alongside Pascal Siakam and Haliburton, when healthy, in pick-and-roll actions should be deadly and help them in their pursuit of the postseason next year.

Zubac this season is averaging 14.4 PPG and 11 RPG–this is the fifth-highest average out of any player in the NBA. Zubac’s rebounding prowess will be especially good for the Pacers, as they rank in the bottom half of the league this season in rebounds per game. Last season, they were also a below-average rebounding group, grabbing the third-fewest boards per game.

Why This Trade Makes Sense For The Clippers

The Clippers get worse in this trade, but their future looks better. They now lack a starting level big, but get something they have been missing: draft capital. Los Angeles, throughout recent years, fell behind in their first-round pick total. Before this deal, the Clippers were tied 21st in the NBA for most first-rounders over the next decade, with eight.

The Clippers, in addition to the picks they obtained, also get some promising young players in this trade in Isaiah Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin. Jackson, although not at the same level as Zubac, has shown a similar skillset in being a traditional big. Jackson, this season, is averaging 6.4 PPG and 5.6 RPG in 16.8 minutes per game.

Mathurin could end up being a big player for the Clippers right away. This season, he is averaging 17.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.3 APG. In Indiana’s finals run last year, he had some big games. In two of the bouts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA finals, he dropped 24 and 27 points. He has three-level scoring abilities and has already shown his scoring skillset to be effective on a big stage. At only 23 years old, this is notable. He could end up being the second option for the Clippers immediately, with James Harden out of the picture. Even when Darius Garland returns from injury, this could remain true.

Fantasy Basketball Impact Of This Trade

The biggest winners of this trade for fantasy basketball are Zubac and Kobe Brown. The two in getting put into a struggling team should see rises in their averages. Zubac could especially be leaned on offensively with this team lacking scorers. More post-ups are definitely on the way.

Brown should get more run with Indiana than he did in Los Angeles. For the Clippers this season, he is averaging 2.9 PPG and 1.6 RPG in just 8.7 minutes per game. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on how he is utilized, as he certainly could become a viable player this season, on this depleted Pacers’ squad.

Mathurin’s averages should stay around the same where they are at right now. His role should not change a ton compared to what he did for Indiana this season.

