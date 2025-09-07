DraftKings and FanDuel DFS Captain Showdown Strategy: Ravens vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will clash in Buffalo in their first game of the 2025 season. Here are some plays and don’t-plays for DFS in the game on DraftKings and FanDuel.
High Price Plays and Don’t-Plays (DK: $7,000-11,000/FD: $13,600-8,600)
The two obvious candidates for players that need to be in DFS lineups for Sunday Night’s matchup are the MVP and the runner-up for MVP, Josh Allen (DK: $11,000/FD: $13,600) and Lamar Jackson (DK: $10,800/FD: $13,200). This will require a substantial portion of the showdown budget, but it seems like the best approach. In last year’s matchup between the Bills and Ravens, Allen did not put up crazy fantasy stats. Allen went 16-29 with no touchdown passes, and Jackson, although throwing for just 158 yards, had two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. Allen, in the two teams’ playoff bout, struggled again, throwing for just 127 yards and no touchdowns, while Jackson chipped in another two touchdown passes in the team’s loss. That being said, the two superstars are due to have big days on the same day. They both have rushing upside and have shown they can pop off with big passing games. That value is just too much to pass up on.
Mark Andrews (DK: $7,000/FD: $8,600), after starting the 2024 season slow, picked it up late and has a great price on Sunday night. Over the last eight games in the regular season, Andrews recorded a touchdown ins seven of eight contest. That chemistry he has with Jackson is clearly still there, and with a whole offseason to recover even more from his ACL injury in 2023, this is one of the lower prices he could be at this year. Ravens TE2 Isaiah Likely will also be out, opening the door for more targets for Andrews.
One player to pass on is Buffalo running back James Cook (DK:$9,200/FD: $10,400). Cook is coming off a fantasy career year, but a lot of that has to do with one thing–touchdowns. If Cook can not find the end zone a couple of times in Sunday night’s game, he is not worth his price. Also, with Allen’s ability to snipe and take away short-yardage touchdowns, and the likely increased role of second-year RB Ray Davis, it makes his odds for success in the DFS Sunday night showdown not likely. The volume for him is also not worth his price point. In the 2024 season, he topped 20 or more carries in two out of the 16 games he played in.
Another player to stay away from is Baltimore WR Zay Flowers (DK: $8,200/FD: $10,000). In his last eight games of the regular season, he recorded one touchdown catch and broke past 99 yards one time. In Flowers' lone appearance against the Bills last year, he had one reception for 20 yards.
Mid and Low Price Plays and Don’t-Plays
One low price player to keep an eye on and to potentially throw into lineups, especially within lineups with both Jackson and Allen, is Ravens RB Justice Hill (DK: $3,000/FD: $4,000). Hill in last year’s regular season matchup between the two teams led the game in receiving yards. He had six receptions for 78 yards. At his price, he could be worth the flyer, but with that price, he always has the potential to put up a dud.
A midish-price guy to take a look at playing is Buffalo WR Keon Coleman (DK: $6,600/FD: $4,800). He had a decent rookie season, and it may be worth taking the risk on him and Allen coming into the season opener with a WR1 connection. Khalil Shakir is currently listed as the Bills’ WR1, but Coleman certainly has the potential to take it.
A midish-price guy to avoid in this matchup is Bills TE Dalton Kincaid (DK: $5,600/FD:$5,400). In the final nine games of the 2024 season, he passed 50 receiving yards one time and recorded just one TD over that span. Also, with the presence of Dalton Knox still in Buffalo, this makes Kincaid an even easier fade.