Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen Vs. Lamar Jackson
There is no secret that Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are the top two quarterback options in fantasy football this season. FantasyPros reports an ADP of 23.0 for Allen and an ADP of 24.0 for Jackson, making it a close call for which player should be first off the board in drafts. Let’s dive into a player comparison and analyze which quarterback is the right choice.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is coming off his first MVP season in 2024, putting up elite numbers under center for the Buffalo Bills. Allen accumulated 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 531 rushing yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns. He scored 385.0 fantasy points, which placed him as the second highest-scoring quarterback below only Lamar Jackson. Allen has finished as a top two quarterback in points for five straight seasons, giving him one of the highest floors in fantasy football.
Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid highlight the target room for Allen. He is also joined by running back James Cook in the backfield. These offensive players are all capable of making big plays, elevating Allen’s production. Allen proved himself as a go-to option in the red zone as he nearly matched Cook’s rushing touchdown count.
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson led all quarterbacks last season with 434.4 fantasy points. The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback piled up 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 915 rushing yards, and 4 rushing touchdowns. Last season, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry combined for 2,836 rushing yards, breaking the NFL record for most rushing yards in one year between a team’s quarterback and running back. Jackson’s touchdown upside is limited by Henry’s ability to find the endzone, as he only rushed for four touchdowns compared to Allen’s twelve.
In the air, Jackson is coming off a career year in which he sailed past his career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. The Ravens have an impressive target room, consisting of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Mark Andrews, and Isaiah Likely. Lamar has plenty of offensive weapons to run a dynamic offense in Baltimore, cementing himself as an elite dual-threat quarterback.
Who To Draft?
Allen and Jackson went head-to-head for the MVP award last season, proving their very high upside for the upcoming year. Lamar Jackson outscored Josh Allen in the 2024 fantasy football season, but the Bills quarterback had previously finished higher in points than Jackson in the four previous years. While you can’t go wrong with either quarterback, Allen’s impressive consistency and high-volume workload gives him the edge over Lamar Jackson, who has been a bit more volatile in fantasy football over the last five seasons.