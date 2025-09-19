DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Value Plays In Week 3 Featuring Jaxon Smith-Ngigba
The top-end running back pool looks inviting in Week 3 in the DFS market, forcing game managers to find value at wide receiver, or looks to be against the grain with lower-priced running backs. Last week, five wide receivers scored more than 30.00 fantasy points at DraftKings, compared to one in Week 1 (Zay Flowers – 7/151/1). Only two running backs have posted impact games over the first two weeks – Derrick Henry (18/169/2 with one catch for 13 yards) and Jonathan Taylor (25/165/0 with two catches for 50 yards and one score).
Week 3 DFS Mid-Tier Value Plays On DraftKings And FanDuel
Here's a look at the top mid-tier values in the DFS market in Week 3:
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (DK: $6,500/FD: $8,000)
DraftKings has a much better price for Smith-Njigba in Week 3 than FanDuel. He comes into his matchup against the Saints with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games (9/124 and 8/103) while catching 77.3% of his 22 targets.
The next part in the development of his game is scoring more touchdowns (10 over his first 36 games). In 2024, Smith-Njigba gained 20 yards or more on only 14% of his 100 catches. The change to Sam Darnold at quarterback has helped in this area out of the gate (four of his 17 catches – 23.5%, have gained 20 yards or more), painting a more explosive picture for Seattle’s rising star receiver.
In their two home games, the Saints played better than expected defending quarterbacks (6.5 yards per pass attempt), but they did give up five passing touchdowns. Wide receivers caught 20 of their 32 targets for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Three of New Orleans' defensive backs ranked in the top 12 in fantasy points allowed to receivers in 2024, one of which (Alontae Taylor – 64/852/7 on 103 targets), remains in their starting lineup.
JSN may be a somewhat chalky play, but he's worth the investment.
WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $6,300/FD: $7,000)
I went into the post office yesterday and glanced at their posterboard to see if Brown was listed in the lost and found. Two games into his 2025 campaign, he only has six catches for 35 yards on nine targets, leaving well behind his expected pace. Brown played well against the Rams in the regular season (6/109/1 on seven targets), but their defense shut him down in the playoffs (2/14 on seven targets). Over his first 47 games with Philadelphia, he averaged 5.6 catches for 86 yards and 0.53 touchdowns per game (17.38 FPPG in PPR formats).
Los Angeles has to be game planning to slow down the Eagles’ run game after getting drilled by Saquon Barkley in 2024. Many teams have tried and failed in this area over the last year or so. The Rams’ defense played well against Houston’s (10/121 on 14 targets) and Tennessee’s (13/131/1 on 22 targets) over the first two weeks. In this matchup, the Rams must defend the whole field, which suggests some coverage problems for them. In 2024, their defense allowed 13.5 yards per catch (29th).
Brown should be an against-the-grain play in Week 3, due to Saquon Barkley being the much more attractive Eagles’ player in the DFS market.
WR Brian Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars (DK: $6,400/FD: $7,400)
Two weeks in 2025, Thomas drafters are having buyer's remorse due to his quiet start to the year (5/60/0 with one rush for nine yards and a score). He’s caught only five of his 19 targets, which feels like a massive red flag. His catch rate was much higher in 2024 (65.4%), highlighted by an excellent finish to the year over five games (8/86, 10/105/2, 9/132/1, 7/109/1, and 7/103). Thomas delivered two steady outcomes (6/99/1 and 4/76/1) against Houston last year.
The Texans have one top cornerback (Derek Stingley – 8/92/0 on 16 targets), but S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23/312/8 on 37 targets) was a massive liability on scoring coverage last season with the Eagles. He’s given up seven catches for 98 yards on eight targets this year. Wide receivers have 30 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns on 44 targets vs. Houston this year.
Thomas won’t excite many in the DFS market until he shows more success on the field. His salary is fading, and he does bring big play and scoring ability.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $7,200/FD: $8,500)
The Broncos’ defense rode the coattails of their preseason hype into Indianapolis last week. Taylor promptly punched them in the face by gaining 215 combined yards with a touchdown and two catches, putting him on the million-dollar winning tickets in the DFS market. Last season, he missed one game vs the Titans while dominating them at home (29/218/3). Over the Colts’ first two games, they have three rushing touchdowns, two of which landed in Daniel Jones’ stat sheet.
Tennessee gave up 20 touchdowns to running backs in 2024, while showing similar struggles vs. the run over their first two games (44/233/1 – 5.3 yards per carry to RBs) with eight catches for 38 yards on 12 targets.
Taylor has a lower opportunity catching the ball in most weeks, requiring him to score multiple touchdowns to reach a winning total in fantasy points in the DFS games. His matchup looks favorable, but the Colts must call his number at the goal line to have any chance of paying off in this matchup.