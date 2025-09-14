Drake London Highlights DFS Showdown Must-Plays For Vikings vs. Falcons
On both FanDuel and DraftKings, players are being over valued and under valued for Sunday Night’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons for DFS. Here are some must-play players and don't-play players in DFS for the Sunday night showdown.
High-Priced Plays
Atlanta Falcons WR Drake London (DK:$10,400/FD:$10,200) should be a must-play in this DFS showdown contest and should be considered a potential captain pick. In week one, he had just 55 yards, but had eight receptions and a game-high 15 targets. Michael Penix Jr. and London have continued to develop a connection that, with London’s skill set, can always turn into blockbuster fantasy performances. This 15-target game came after Penix Jr. threw the ball London’s way 18 and 13 times in the Falcons' last two games of 2024. With these target amounts, London at his price is more than worth the play.
The two quarterbacks, JJ McCarthy (DK:$9,400/FD:$11,200) and Penix Jr. (DK:$9,600/FD:$11,400) can also be plays, but out of the two, Penix Jr. seems like the better candidate. McCarthy in his debut, was a little shaky in the passing game , throwing for 143 yards , while Penix Jr. looked good throwing for 298 yards. Building around a Penix Jr. and London pairing would be ideal in the DFS showdown.
High-Priced Don’t Plays
The first high-priced don’t-play is the Minnesota Vikings RB1 Aaron Jones (DK:$7,600/FD:$9,600) He had a decent week in week one, fantasy points-wise, but the way he is being used does not meet his price point. He logged just eight carries for 23 yards. The Vikings RB2 Jordan Mason had 15 carries for 68 yards. Despite Jones having pass-catching upside, the usage of Mason is extremely concerning. Because of that, Jones should not be a play, and his avenue to being in a winning lineup likely comes down to if he finds the endzone or not.
Mid-Low Price Plays
Kyle Pitts (DK:$5,800/FD:$5,800) should be seen as a possible play for the DFS showdown contest. He has had his fair share of ups and downs in his career, but he is coming off a big up, and his usage in week one highlights his performance. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pitts has seven receptions for 59 yards and had the second most targets on Atlanta with eight. At the price, he is at Pitts is worth the play and could be a part of the top lineup even without scoring a touchdown.
Jalen Nailor(DK:$4,000/FD:$3,800) had the snap share in week one to play above his current price point against the Falcons. With Jordan Addison suspended and it being Adam Thielen second game back in the Vikings’ system, Nailor has the chance to have a big-time performance. Against the Bears, he played in 88% of the team’s offensive snaps. At his price, based on this alone, he is worth the dart throw.
Tyler Allgeier (DK:$3,000/FD:$4,200) at his price points is also a potential great value player. He garnered 10 carries last week and had 24 yards rushing. If he can get a similar workload, be a little more efficient, and score a touchdown, he could be in the top winning lineups of contests. In 2024, for the Falcons, he found the endzone three times.