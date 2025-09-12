Atlanta Falcons Update Injury Status of Drake London, Darnell Mooney
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are looking ahead to their first primetime matchup of the season this weekend with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. As we approach the game, an injured receiving core remains under close watch.
Both Drake London (shoulder) and Darnell Mooney (shoulder) have been limited participants in practice this week.
According to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, neither player will carry an injury designation into Sunday’s game with Minnesota after being full participants in practice on Friday. This signals that both of the Falcons' top two wide receivers should have the green light to suit up and play.
London, the Falcons' primary receiver, was targeted 15 times in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He left the game after coming down hard on his shoulder late in the game. Mooney, who did suit up on Sunday while dealing with a prolonged injury to his shoulder that he picked up during training camp, is this team’s primary deep threat. Both players are crucial components of the offense's success.
Sunday’s matchup will be a difficult test for a Falcons offense looking to turn a corner after struggling for extended periods against Tampa Bay in Week 1. Michael Penix Jr will surely be excited to have his top two weapons healthy and available.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a third wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion) who has been on the injury report this week. He has not participated in any practices this week and is going to be unavailable for Sunday.
The team’s primary return man, Jamal Agnew, left Sunday’s game with a groin injury and he did not return. Agnew missed practice for the third straight day on Friday, and will also be out on Sunday.
Dee Alford will reportedly take on the return duties in his place.
Rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr (groin) is listed as a limited participant for the third-straight practice, but nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr (shoulder) also joined him on the post-practice report on Thursday. The pair of rookies will be questionable for Sunday, but Morris said he feels good about both playing.
See below for the final full injury report from Friday’s practice heading into this weekend.
QUESTIONABLE
- Edge James Pearce Jr (groin) – Limited Wed, Thurs, Fri
- CB Billy Bowman Jr (shoulder) – Limited Thurs, Fri
- S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) – Limited Wed, Thurs, Fri
DOUBTFUL
- N/A
OUT
- WR Jamal Agnew (groin) – DNP Wed, Thurs, Fri
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – DNP Wed, Thurs, Fri
- WR Casey Washington (concussion) – DNP Wed, Thurs, Fri
- OL Jack Nelson (calf) – DNP Wed, Thurs, Fri