Dylan Harper, Draymond Green, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Warriors vs. Spurs

The final matchup of the Wednesday NBA slate will feature the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Victor Wembanyama Over 23.5 Points

Feb 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After Victor Wembanyama dropped 40 points last night against the Los Angeles Lakers, his player point prop on Wednesday is one of the most taken props on Underdog Fantasy for the NBA. And despite the stigma around popular props, his over is a good one to take. At nearly 7’6”, Wembanyama is a mismatch for any team in the NBA, and that is especially true with this Warriors team. They lack a true physical center. They have Al Horford, who has been a defensive standout in the interior in his career, but at 39 years old, he is limited. Going against him and Gui Santos, and an older Draymond Green in the post, Webanyama should be able to find gaps in the paint and score at will.

The Spurs have already played two games this season against the Warriors, and Wembanyama scored 26 and 31 points.

Draymond Green Under 1.5 Made Threes

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With Steph Curry being out for an extended period of time with a right knee injury, Golden State has needed players to step up in the scoring department. An unlikely player who has done so in moments is veteran forward Green. At 35 years old, Green has turned back the clock, showing off an offensive toolkit that he once had amid numerous title runs for the Warriors. In his last five games, Green has made two or more threes four times. Despite this recent success, it is best to take the under on Green’s three-pointer made prop at 1.5.

Gren in two games against the Spurs this season is 0-11 from distance. The Spurs, also in their last three game, are tied for allowing the eighth fewest three pointers per game in the NBA, 12.7.

De’Aaron Fox Over 6.5 Assists

Jan 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) smiles after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

In his last five games, De'Aaron Fox has had seven or more assists three times. The two times he did not, he recorded five and six assists. He should see an increased role as a playmaker in this bout, with another San Antonio guard, Stephon Castle, out in this contest with a pelvic injury. Castle this season is averaging the most APG on San Antonio's roster with 7.0 per game.

In addition to Castle being out, helping Fox's case for covering this prop, in the Spurs' last game against the Warriors, Fox had 10 assists.

Dylan Harper Over 3.5 Rebounds

Feb 1, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles past Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Rookie guard Dylan Harper should see a big boost in minutes with Castle out. With this, the over on his rebounding prop at 3.5 looks to be one of the best props for the game. Harper, in the month of February, averaged 21.3 minutes per game. Last night, with Castle exiting the game in the second, he went on to log 27 minutes against the Lakers.

Harper, even with Castle available, has covered the over on this prop at a good rate. In his last four games, he has covered it three times.

Pat Spencer Over 9.5 Rebounds+Assists

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Curry out, Warriors guard Pat Spencer has seen a big role in Golden State‘s latest stretch of games. In his last four games, he has averaged 29.5 MPG. Through these consistent big minut,es Spencer has been making an impact for the Warriors in various ways. This has shown up when it comes to his rebound and assist totals. In his latest three games, he has covered his rebounds+assists line all three times.

With this consistency in Spencer's minutes, even going against a good defensive team in San Antonio, taking the over on this prop is a good play.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI