The Golden State Warriors have rewarded Pat Spencer with a standard contract.

Spencer's agents told ESPN's Shams Charania that Spencer's contract was converted from the two-way contract he's been playing on this season.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan wrote on X that Spencer will receive the prorated minimum salary worth $857,804 for his standard contract. He added that Spencer will be active on Saturday against the Lakers.

ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote on X that Spencer will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Spencer had been active for 50 games, which meant he was ineligible to play for the Warriors if they didn't upgrade his contract.

The Warriors still have one open roster spot. The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported that they are targeting Lonzo Ball to fill it.

They also now have one two-way spot open.

Spencer Could Have Every-Game Role for Rest of the Season

Spencer has been in and out of the lineup this season. But the last two games might convince Steve Kerr to give him a more consistent role.

Against the 76ers, Spencer had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting off the bench, giving the Warriors a desperately need source of offense.

Then against the Suns, Spencer started and had a career-high 20 points as well as a career-high six three-pointers. He helped lead the Warriors to a stunning comeback victory without Stephen Curry, who continues to be out with runner's knee.

Spencer will likely start Saturday and until Curry comes back. But even when Curry is back, expect Spencer to play.

In this article about projecting the Warriors' rotation after the Kristaps Porzingis trade, I suggested that he should play all the non-Curry minutes. That would mean 14 to 18 minutes per game.

The non-Curry lineups need his ball-handling and passing so De'Anthony Melton isn't overburdened.

Overall, Spencer is averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 assists in 14.4 minutes per game. He's made 36 appearances with five starts.