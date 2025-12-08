Eagles vs Chargers MNF DraftKings Showdown QB Strategy: Jalen Hurts vs Justin Herbert

The Eagles ride into Los Angeles with a two-game losing streak while holding a game-and-a-half lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. They’ve outscored their opponents by only 21 points, which ranks sixth in their conference.

The Chargers have won four of their previous five matchups, keeping them within striking distance of the Denver Broncos due to division record (4-0) and a head-to-head win.

Chargers vs. Eagles Week 14 Monday Night Football Quarterbacks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $10,600)

Hurts continues to be a high-floor fantasy player, thanks to his combination of running and passing. He’s scored at least 20.00 fantasy points in 75% of his starts this year in four-point passing touchdown formats. His two best games came in Week 3 (32.30) and Week 12 (33.75). The Eagles threw the ball more over his last two contests (39 and 34 times), increasing the value of Philadelphia’s receiving options. After scoring one rushing touchdown over a six-game stretch, Hurts had three TDs on the ground over his last three starts.

Shawn Childs

The Chargers have the fourth-best defense against quarterbacks (199.45 fantasy points). They allow 6.3 yards per pass attempt, with QBs scoring 12 touchdowns. Three teams scored over 20.00 fantasy points.

Patrick Mahomes (315 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Jaxson Dart (165 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Daniel Jones (288/2)

Los Angeles allowed fewer than 166 passing yards over their last five matchups.

Carson Wentz (144/1)

Cam Ward (145/0)

Aaron Rodgers (161/1)

Trevor Lawrence (153/1)

Geno Smith (165/2)

Hurts has two talented wide receivers and a competitive option at tight end. He projects to score 21.29 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring, making him the top-rated player in the game. His value in the run game helps Hurts' captain value in showdown formats.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $10,000)

The Chargers expect Herbert to play tonight despite undergoing surgery on his left hand (a fracture) last week. His passing stats have been down over his last three starts (220/1, 81/0, and 151/2), with the latter coming after playing 85% of his contest against the Raiders. Herbert has three impact showings (31.10, 34.10, and 31.20 fantasy points) this season.

Shawn Childs

The Eagles sit 11th in quarterback defense (228.70 fantasy points). Five teams scored over 20.00 fantasy points in four-point passing touchdowns formats, with four coming over the first six weeks of the season.

Patrick Mahomes (253 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Baker Mayfield (302 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Bo Nix (264 combined yards with one touchdown)

Jaxon Dart (253 combined yards with two touchdowns)

Dak Prescott (363 combined yards with three touchdowns)

The Chargers have an excellent receiving corps, but their offensive line allowed 17 sacks over their previous four games. Herbert has the tools to post a 250/2 game in this matchup, as long as his hand issue doesn’t limit his passing opportunity. I expect him and one of his receivers to land on the winning ticket tonight.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: