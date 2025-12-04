Fantasy Football Impact: Justin Herbert Week 14 Injury Update

Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, QB for the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert, suffered a hand injury. It was determined that it was a fracture in his non-throwing hand. Herbert, following the injury that took place in the first quarter, missed a bit of game time but then returned to action and helped Los Angeles secure a 31-14 win. In the game, Herbert went 15-20 passing for 151 yards, throwing two touchdowns and an interception in the process.

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Following the game, it was determined that Herbert had to get surgery on his left hand for his fracture. He underwent this procedure on Tuesday, and it was successful. As far as what it looks like if Herbert will play or not, nothing is set in stone yet. Herbert told the media this week that he is preparing as if he is playing on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. He is as tough as they come at the QB position, and it feels like if he gets the clear to play from the people he needs to, he will play. There should also be some added urgency in getting him back on the gridiron, with the Chargers being in the thick of hunting down a playoff spot.

Herbert Injury History

This is the first injury in Herbert’s pro career where he suffered an injury specifically to his hand. But back in the 2022 season, he did have a shoulder injury–torn labrum–to his non-dominant arm. This injury was listed ahead of week 18, and Herbert went on to play in that game. In the contest, he went 25-37 passing for 273 yards and threw for two touchdowns. Herbert has shown he has no issue playing through discomfort, which is encouraging for his current injury. Fantasy managers, if Herbert is named the team’s starter for week 14, should not put much stock into how it should affect his overall play.

Trey Lance Outlook

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Herbert does not play, that opens up the door of opportunity for QB2 of the Chargers and former #3 Overall draft pick, Trey Lance. The last time Lance started an NFL regular-season game was in week 18 of last year for the Dallas Cowboys. In this game, where he faced off against the Washington Commanders, he went 20-34 passing for 244 yards, with no TDs or INTs. One of his skills that he was touted for as a prospect of being a potential dual-threat QB, his rushing upside, was flashed some in this matchup. He ran six times for 26 yards.

All in all, he is a hard player to gauge on how he could perform and how him being the signal caller will affect the fantasy football ceiling of Los Angeles' pass catchers. He will have a somewhat favorable matchup in facing the Philadelphia Eagles in week 14 if he does get the starting nod. The Eagles, in their last three games, are allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game. However, one factor working against Lance is that may lead to a run-heavy game plan, capping his fantasy ceiling at a low point, is how the Chicago Bears performed against Philly last week. The Bears won 24-15 and had two RBs over 100 yards rushing. All in all, fantasy managers shouldn't play Lance as a potential fantasy football QB streamer in week 14.

