Eagles vs. Packers DraftKings Showdown Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts vs. Jordan Love
On Monday night, the Packers look to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers, who couldn’t beat the hapless New Orleans Saints this weekend. Green Bay leads the NFC North with a 5-2-1 record, but a loss would drop them behind the Detroit Lions (6-3).
Despite a 6-2 record and a two and a half game lead over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles are still trying to figure out how to regain their edge in the run game.
Heading into Monday night, the Packers are 1.5 favorites, with an over/under of 46.5.
Week 10 MNF Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $11,000)
Over the past five weeks, Hurts only has had one rushing touchdown while losing running value over the past month (2/3, 7/13/1, 4/-10, and 4/22). He picked up his passing production from Week 5 to Week 7 (280/2, 283/1, and 326/3) while delivering four passing scores in his last games against the Giants despite passing for only 179 yards.
The Packers rank fourth in quarterback defense (138.30 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’re allowing only 5.8 yards per pass attempt with minimal damage in the run game (17/53/1 – 3.1 yards per rush).
- Jared Goff (225/1)
- Jayden Daniels (200/2 with 17 rushing yards)
- Joe Flacco (142/0)
- Dak Prescott (319/3 with a two-yard rushing TD)
- Joe Flacco (219/2)
- Jacoby Brissett (279/2 with 26 rushing yards)
- Aaron Rodgers (219/2)
- Bryce Young (102/0)
Green Bay’s defense will be challenged by a more mobile quarterback who brings talent at the receiver positions. Hurts scored over 20.00 fantasy points in seven of his eight starts in four-point passing touchdown formats, with his highlight game (266 combined yards with four touchdowns coming in Week 3 in a chaser game at home against the Rams.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (DK: $10,000)
When at his best this season, Love delivered two impact days in fantasy points (30.65 and 32.00). Both results came against teams that currently rank in the bottom five in quarterback defense. In addition, his third-best game (23.80 fantasy points) came against the struggling Commanders' pass coverage (30th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks). Love scored under 19.00 fantasy points in his other five matchups.
The Eagles sit 10th in quarterback defense (154.85 fantasy points) while showing some risk vs. running quarterbacks (36/207/2 – 5.8 yards per carry). They allow 6.8 yards per pass attempt, with eight passing touchdowns allowed.
- Dak Prescott (188/0)
- Patrick Mahomes (253 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Matthew Stafford (196/2)
- Baker Mayfield (302 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Bo Nix (264 combined yards with one touchdown)
- Jaxson Dart (253 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Carson Wentz (341/0 with 28 rushing yards)
- Jaxson Dart (210 combined yards with two scores)
Love checks the boxes in completion rate (70.8) and yards per pass attempt (8.3), but he tends to fall one touchdown short of a winning day. He played the Eagles twice last season (260/2 and 212/0), where Love threw four interceptions with minimal value in the run game (2/10).
I expect this game to be played at a slower pace, with both teams trying to run. With 250 passing yards and two touchdowns, Love should be a top-five scoring player in this game, but his results may not be enough to support his higher salary.