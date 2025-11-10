Saquon Barkley, Romeo Doubs, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props for Packers vs. Eagles
Wrapping up another week of the NFL will be a Monday night contest between two uber-talented teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers. Here are five of the best player props people should take for the game on Underdog Fantasy.
Saquon Barkley Under 76.5 Rushing Yards
This is one player prop where people have to ignore the name and look at the matchups and stats. Saquon Barkley has covered the over on his Monday night rushing total only twice in the eight games he has played this season. On top of this, the Green Bay Packers have an elite rushing defense. They are currently allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. Barkley’s under rushing yards is a great prop to take Monday night.
Dallas Goedert Over 32.5 Receiving Yards
TE1 Dallas Goedert has been solid this year, and was consistent in covering his over on his Monday night receiving yard total to start the season. In his first three games, he recorded 33 or more receiving yards. The Packers have allowed 33 or more receiving yards to opposing TE1s in five out of eight games this season. Goedert has covered this total in one of his last three games, but this feels like a good spot for him to bounce back, given his opponent making his over on receiving yards a good prop to take on Monday night.
Romeo Doubs Over 6.5 Targets
Well, the football has to go somewhere, and with multiple offensive weapons out for Green Bay, WR Romeo Doubs should see a high amount of volume. Matthew Golden’s availability is still uncertain, Tucker Kraft and Jaylen Reed are both still out—Kraft with a season-ending injury and Reed's return date still unknown. Doubs within all these injuries has been a calming, consistent presence in the Packers’ offense. In his last five games, he has had seven or more targets in four out of five games. Given his consistency in the midst of the Packers' short-handed offense, taking the over on targets is a great prop to take on Monday night in week 10.
Jalen Hurts Over 7.5 Rush Attempts
With the Packers' elite rush defense, the Eagles will need to try to establish their run game in multiple ways. One avenue of doing this will be through their dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts. He had eight or more rushing attempts in his first four games of the season. Since then, he has not hit eight or more rushing attempts. Despite this, Hurts over 7.5 rushing attempts still feels like a good one to take. In three of the games, he had 7.5 or more rushing attempts in his first four games of the season, which were also against great rushing defenses—the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams. The Rams rank ninth in rushing yards allowed per game, the Bucs rank 11th, and the Chiefs rank 12th. The Packers, as stated above, rank second in this category.
Josh Jacobs Over 0.5 Rush+Rec TDs
This is a simple player prop to take. Josh Jacobs has scored a TD in every game this year except for one. The Eagles have allowed a TD to an opposing RB1 in all of their last six games. Taking Jacobs to find the end zone on Monday night is one of the best player props available.